KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Fish, Executive Chairman of Haystax, is pleased to announce that well-regarded law enforcement leaders and security technologists have joined Haystax to drive strategy, development, and sales.

Haystax Announces Leadership to Make Communities Safer.

"We are passionate about making communities safer. In our public safety, school safety, and enterprise missions, the prevention, detection, and response to a full array of threats is critical. And, as we shape the future of safety and security, we've added essential practitioners from law enforcement and cybersecurity to our executive profile," said Executive Chairman Fish.

Those joining the Haystax Executive Team are:

Jason Dombkowski , appointed President, is a senior public safety executive with more than 25 years' experience in technology deployment and advancement, business development, strategic alliance, and governmental affairs. A visionary in public safety digital technology, Jason was one of the country's first law enforcement leaders to deploy body-worn cameras in the field over a decade ago. Previously he held a leadership role at Utility, Inc., a leading digital systems provider. Jason is a retired Chief of Police, former President of the Indiana Chiefs of Police, and graduate of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, VA .

David Brown , appointed Chief Revenue Officer, is a public safety executive with 35 years of leadership experience integrating teams and technology for improved service capacity. His expertise includes increasing operational efficiency, improving integration and alignment between key teams, developing strong relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders, and leveraging technology to improve planning, service delivery, critical event response and recovery. David, a retired Chief of Police and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session #243, has responsibility for field operations, customer success and sales functions.

Kirk Cerny , appointed Chief Strategy Officer, is an accomplished strategist and security technologist with two decades of experience in public and private C-Suites. Kirk specializes in strategy, governance, methodologies, and technologies that enable prevention, detection, response, and recovery from external and internal threats. Most recently, Kirk served as Solutions Director and Principal Solutions Architect at Cyderes, the #1 managed security service provider in the world.

Why Haystax?

Haystax is a leading security analytics company for which public safety, school safety, and counterintelligence are core missions and passions. We rapidly deploy advanced security analytics and out-of-the-box risk management software applications that enable decision-makers, analysts and operational security teams to quickly understand and act on any type of threat in real-time.

