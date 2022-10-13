Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation Hosts Every Moment Matters Awareness Dinner to Help Families with Severe Epilepsy

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, 2022, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is hosting their Every Moment Matters Awareness Dinner Event at the Birch Aquarium to raise awareness and funds for families living with the devastation and suffering caused by severe epilepsy. To learn more about this exciting event and register to attend, visit the LGS Foundation's website .

The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support. (PRNewswire)

Featuring a VIP Aquarium Experience and Sunset Happy Hour overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and including a special performance by Christina Apostolopoulos, who recently opened for the Rolling Stones with the band Vista Kicks - this event will make Every Moment Matter.

The short program will feature Dr. Scott Baraban from the University of California, San Diego, who will speak about his pioneering work curing Cronutt the California Sea Lion of his epilepsy, and how advances in research are moving forward the search for the cures for epilepsy and LGS.

Life is not measured by time. It is measured by moments. And for those living with LGS, every moment is crucial. Help the LGS Foundation create incredible moments for those impacted by LGS by attending this amazing event or donating to help end the suffering.

The LGS Foundation is the only global organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support.

Learn more about the LGS Foundation.

