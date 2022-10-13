NexPoint Named Among Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work for 2022

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint, a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm, announced today that it was included in the Dallas Business Journal's list of Best Places to Work for 2022.

NexPoint was named as a best workplace in the Medium category, which designates companies with 50-240 employees. Selections are based on an indexed score of employee responses to a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. NexPoint is one of 30 honorees chosen from over 300 entries. Firms selected for the list had the highest employee survey scores among peer companies in their respective size categories.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top place to work by the Dallas Business Journal," says Lucy Bannon, Chief Communications Officer at NexPoint. "NexPoint strives to provide an environment and support that enables employees to do their best work. We are proud to not only receive this award but also to know that employees value our workplace culture."

The full unranked list of companies recognized in the Medium category is available on the Dallas Business Journal's website.

Winning companies will be honored on October 20, 2022, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel.

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. NexPoint provides differentiated access to alternatives through a range of investment solutions, including public and private real estate investment trusts, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, merger arbitrage and event driven strategies, other private real estate investments, closed-end funds, interval funds, and a business development company. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of a network of affiliates with expertise across the asset management and financial services spaces. For more information visit nexpoint.com.

