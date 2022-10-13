PEAK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ROYSE CITY, TEXAS

Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

At 125 W. Interstate 30, Suite F

ROYSE CITY, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 125 W. Interstate 30, Suite F.

Peak Physical Therapy logo
Peak, which has some 20 Dallas-area clinics, offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.

The new clinic operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 469-513-9310 or visit Peak.URPT.com.

Clinic director Natalie Masten earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Washington University in St. Louis. She specializes in general orthopedic conditions, sports injury, injury prevention, injured workers, vestibular rehabilitation, TMJ and post-operative conditions.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Peak offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peak-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-royse-city-texas-301648812.html

