Raven-Symone Pearman-Maday to host inaugural Halloween for Hope organized by new City of Hope Junior Board

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., is proud to announce the inaugural Halloween for Hope, an event presented by the organization's new Junior Board, featuring a soiree full of tricks and treats designed to enchant the entire family. Hosted by award-winning actress, singer, writer, producer, director and iconic Disney star Raven-Symoné Pearman-Maday, Halloween for Hope will take place on Saturday, October 29, at 4 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

City of Hope www.cityofhope.org (PRNewswire)

Halloween for Hope will be full of playful and bewitching activities for the entire family, including games, arts and crafts, entertainment, creative mask-making, costume contests, kid-friendly treats and a special screening of Tim Burton's holiday film classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas." The activities have been carefully curated by the young women and men of City of Hope's Junior Board, some of which are former City of Hope patients.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes or their favorite Halloween-themed apparel and accessories. Go to CityofHope.org/halloweenforhope for tickets.

All funds raised will go toward City of Hope's Childhood, Adolescent and Young Adult Survivorship Program. Additional sponsors of Halloween for Hope include: AnJac, Disney and Mattel.

As there are far too few family-oriented events, it was important for the Junior Board to create a fundraiser that would appeal to and be enjoyed by the entire family in the unique spirit of Halloween; one that would delight young kids, teens and adults alike, and help fund City of Hope's critical cancer work for kids and young adults.

The mission of City of Hope's Junior Board is to support City of Hope's Childhood, Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Survivorship Program, which provides specialized follow-up care for patients who were diagnosed with a childhood cancer or those who underwent a bone marrow transplantation before 40 years of age. Patients who participate in this program are seen every year in a clinic specially designed to meet the follow-up needs of young cancer survivors and are evaluated by a team of health care professionals who have expertise in survivorship issues, including a physician or nurse practitioner, a dietitian, and a psychologist or social worker.

The event also supports City of Hope's efforts to research rare forms of cancer, which will help children and young adults who are diagnosed with these illnesses and potentially make a profound impact on those most in need of the greatest support and leading-edge treatment.

Press coverage of the event is welcome.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. As an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients, spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Research and technology developed at City of Hope has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. A leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy, City of Hope's personalized treatment protocols help advance cancer care throughout the world.

With a goal of expanding access to the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities, City of Hope's growing national system includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

City of Hope's affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City Of Hope