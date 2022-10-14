When: New York City, Thursday, October 20, 2022 6:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mandarin Oriental New York, 80 Columbus Circle, NY, NY 10023

What: CFA Society New York 2022 Annual Dinner

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join CFA Society New York in celebration of 85 years of excellence and delivering member value!

CFA Society New York's 2022 Annual Dinner is the premier event of the year and a unique opportunity to socialize and glean valuable industry knowledge amongst peers and advanced practitioners from across the financial service and investment management industries.

For our 2022 CFA Society New York Annual Dinner, we are pleased to announce that we will be honoring Andrew K. Golden, CFA, President of Princeton University Investment Company (PRINCO) with the Irving Kahn Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is presented to a member of the investment profession who has made distinctive contributions to the industry and whose exemplary achievement, excellence of practice, and true leadership have elevated the integrity and competence of the profession.

Andrew K. Golden, CFA, has served as President of Princeton University Investment Company ("PRINCO") since January 1995. During his tenure, PRINCO's Investment performance has ranked in the top percentile among institutional investors and PRINCO's endowment market value has grown from under $4 billion to over $30 billion!

We are also pleased to announce, that for this auspicious occasion, Saira Malik, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Nuveen, will be our keynote speaker.

As Nuveen's CIO, Saira Malik drives weekly market and investment insights and delivers client asset allocation views from across the firm's investment teams. Saira also leads the Global Investment Committee (GIC), bringing together Nuveen's most senior investment leaders to deliver the best thinking and actionable portfolio allocation ideas for clients across institutional and wealth channels.

For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.cfany.org/event/2022-annual-dinner/

About CFA Society New York

Since 1937, CFA Society New York, has been a leading forum for the exchange of information among investment professionals. Our mission is to raise standards of practice in the industry for the ultimate benefit of society. Towards that goal, CFA Society New York content is curated by volunteer practitioner interest groups that strive to shape the future of the industry.

CFA Society New York

www.cfany.org

