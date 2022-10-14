TAICHUNG, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoemaking machinery leader King Steel Machinery, German chemical company BASF, and elastomer manufacturer Otrajet have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop energy-saving processes that allow for manufacturing of 100-percent recyclable products. Combining expertise in plastic injection machine design, physical foaming, and special polymer elastic materials, the companies' manufactured products will meet industry demands in footwear, auto parts, toys, sports gear, and household products, while also providing solutions in carbon neutrality, circular economy, and ESG.

Taiwan’s King Steel Joins Forces with BASF on a Low-Carbon Circular Economy (PRNewswire)

"After years of development, we have launched NexCell® – the world's first supercritical fluid-foamed elastomer injection solution – to inject energy into circular economies and global sustainable efforts," said Jim Chen, General Manager of King Steel. "I'm thrilled to cooperate with BASF and Otrajet on ESG and developing safe, carbon-reducing products to build a sustainable society and ecology."

"With the support of King Steel's NexCell® technology, we are confident in the market development of sustainable material solutions using physical foaming processes to replace traditional non-recyclable materials," said Kin Wah Chay, Managing Director of BASF Taiwan. "In addition to jointly exploring business opportunities in footwear, sports and leisure industries, we look forward to more collaboration with King Steel on sustainable materials and processes to contribute to the development of circular economy."

"NexCell® foamed elastomer is 100 percent recyclable." said Wayne Chen, Development Associate Manager of Otrajet "As the process has cut out chemical cross-linking agents, products can be recycled into raw materials and returned to manufacturing, completing the rubber and plastics industry's circular economy puzzle."

On October 19, King Steel will unveil NexCell® in Dusseldorf, Germany, at K-Fair, the world's largest rubber and plastics exhibition, and demonstrate the NexCell® process using BASF's thermoplastic polyurethane materials, exhibiting at the King Steel booth.

About King Steel

Established in 1978, King Steel works on innovation progress of foam elastomer equipment, releasing the world's first SCF IMM " NexCell" to inject new energy into the global circular economy and sustainable management.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world.

About Otrajet

Founded in 2013, Otrajet focuses on the development, manufacture, and marketing of elastomers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE King Steel Machinery Co., Ltd