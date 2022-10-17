Beyond Bitcoin™ Launches Diversified, Equal-Weight Core Web3 SMA Model for Financial Advisors

Firm partners with turnkey digital asset management platform Onramp Invest

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Bitcoin, a leading provider of equal-weight digital asset indexes and separately managed account (SMA) models, has partnered with Onramp Invest, a turnkey digital asset management platform, to make the Beyond Bitcoin Web3 Sector Leaders Index available for financial advisors on their platform in model delivery format.

The Beyond Bitcoin Web3 Sector Leaders Index takes a unique thematic approach to track leading cryptocurrencies across a broad range of key digital assets and themes. Current sector exposure as of 10/03/22 is as follows:

• Smart Contract 30 % • DeFi 20 % • Metaverse 20 % • Computing 20 % • Currency 10 %

Current thematic exposure as of 10/03/22 is as follows:

• Dominant Smart Contract 10 % • Ethereum Challenger 10 % • Layer-2 Scaling 10 % • Virtual World 20 % • Decentralized Exchange 10 % • Decentralized Lending & Borrowing 10 % • Oracle 10 % • Shared Storage 10 % • Store of Value 10 %

"For the first time, financial advisors now have a truly diversified offering that tracks the broad crypto market across key sectors, themes and individual assets." said Paul de Leon, Founder and CEO of Beyond Bitcoin. "Given SMAs' significant benefits over competing options, we expect they will become the dominant digital asset investment vehicle for U.S. advisors. Onramp Invest is at the forefront of innovation in this area and we are thrilled to partner with them to offer access to the Beyond Bitcoin SMA models."

"Our mission at Onramp Invest is to empower financial professionals and give them what they need to confidently and seamlessly support crypto and digital asset investing for their clients," stated Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest. "We're excited to offer Beyond Bitcoin's index within Onramp's Model Marketplace as a great option for advisors to intelligently diversify their client's digital asset portfolio and embrace the future of Web3."

About Beyond Bitcoin :

Beyond Bitcoin™, is a leading provider of equal-weight digital asset indexes and separately managed account (SMA) models. Current Beyond Bitcoin equal-weighted digital asset indexes include: Web3 Sector Leaders Index, Metaverse Index, Smart Contract Index, DeFi Index, and Core 20 Equal Weight Index. The index construction and weighting approach is designed to provide greater diversification than market-capitalization weighted indexes following the same sectors.

Paul de Leon, Founder and CEO of Beyond Bitcoin, has more than 25 years' experience in asset management, most recently as Institutional Portfolio Manager at Franklin Templeton. Prior to his 12-year tenure at Franklin Templeton, he held senior positions at Alliance Bernstein, Lazard Asset Management and Loomis Sayles.

For more information go to http://www.beyondbitcoin.com

About Onramp Invest Inc.:

Onramp Invest is the world's most advanced digital asset wealth platform empowering financial professionals to intelligently manage multi-asset portfolios. As financial technology and digital asset innovation continue to expand at a rapid pace, financial advisors, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, and commercial banks can leverage Onramp Invest to bridge the gap between traditional and digital markets in a way that is compliant, efficient, and drives desired investor outcomes. And through Onramp's flexible technology, financial professionals can stay ahead of the crypto curve and support the ongoing evolution of digital asset classes—from NFTs to tokenized real assets and more. #unlockthefuture at onrampinvest.com today.

