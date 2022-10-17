Biohope and C. Alan Foundation Named Winners of the 2022 Lyfebulb-Veloxis Innovation Challenge: Transforming Organ Transplantation

NEW YORK and CARY, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfebulb, a digital healthcare platform that bridges patients with industry to support user-driven innovation, education and connectivity, and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, are excited to announce that Biohope was selected as the winner of the Innovation Award and C. Alan Foundation as the winner of the Impact Award at the 2022 Lyfebulb-Veloxis Innovation Challenge: Transforming Organ Transplantation. The awards recognized one for-profit and one not-for-profit company with promising solutions to improve the lived-experience and outcomes for transplant recipients and their loved ones.

"We are encouraged and inspired by the innovation on display as a part of this Innovation Challenge," said Mark Hensley, CEO of Veloxis, an Asahi Kasei company. "Each of these entrepreneurs share Veloxis' commitment to patients and we are grateful for the opportunity to support their work. Congratulations to all of the finalists on their exciting future in addressing the many unmet needs that remain in transplantation."

Biohope was represented by Isabel Portero, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO, and will receive a $25,000 monetary award to further develop its Immunobiogram®, a precision medicine tool to optimize immunosuppressants for kidney transplant patients. C. Alan Foundation was represented by Chet Bennett, founder and CEO, and will receive a $15,000 monetary award to further expand its lifestyle brand aimed at educating, supporting and inspiring underserved yet disproportionately-affected communities with kidney disease and transplants.

The 2022 Innovation Challenge took place in Cary, N.C. over two days on October 13-14. Before a panel of independent judges, 10 finalists pitched solutions for transforming organ transplantation. Finalists also had the opportunity to listen to keynote addresses from leaders in the transplant and health care spaces and take part in several small group learning sessions.

"The transplant community is craving new technology, faster and more secure processes and less toxic drugs," said Karin Hehenberger, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of Lyfebulb. "We are proud to support efforts, together with Veloxis, toward a better future for people living with an organ transplant."

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an Asahi Kasei company, is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA, Veloxis is focused on the global development and commercialization of medications utilized by transplant patients and by patients with serious related diseases. For further information, please visit Veloxis.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Healthcare. Its healthcare operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For further information, please visit Asahi-Kasei.com.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is an online digital platform that empowers people living with chronic illnesses to thrive through education, innovation and connectivity. The company bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. The company operates two digital patient communities, TransplantLyfe and IBDLyfe . For more information, visit Lyfebulb.com , TransplantLyfe.com , IBDLyfe.com, Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Karin Hehenberger's personal LinkedIn .

