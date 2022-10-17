Greentech Enters Cannabis Market with New Air Quality Solutions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentech is entering the cannabis market with a line of air purification products designed specifically for air quality improvement at cultivation facilities, dispensaries, and independent grow houses that will mitigate odor while reducing airborne VOCs.

Greentech offers the only filters on the market that feature the odor reducing power of ODOGard. With this proprietary treatment, Greentech Filters trap odors and purify the air, eliminating odors at the molecular level.

ODOGard is a proven non-toxic and biodegradable formula that changes the molecular structure of odor molecules, permanently destroying them on contact.

In a head-to-head comparison at a cannabis cultivation facility, testing performed by Advanced IAQ Solutions Inc. showed Greentech's proprietary MERV 11 filters are more effective than carbon filters, removing 99% more airborne terpenes and 140% more VOCs than carbon filters, leading to improved air quality and better odor mitigation.

Greentech Filters + are less expensive than carbon filters, more energy efficient than MERV 13 filters and environmentally friendly. The treated filters are available in standard sizes and designed to fit existing HVAC systems.

In addition to filters, Greentech offers a full line of active air purification products featuring PCO technology to mitigate mold, mildew and other pathogens that can be problematic for plant health. Testing showed that when used together, Greentech's new filters combined with active air purifiers improved airborne terpene and VOC removal by up to an additional 20%.

Greentech will introduce the new filters at MJBizCon in Las Vegas November 16-18, 2022.

To see more visit https://www.greentechenv.com/cultivation/

About Greentech

Founded in 2009 in Johnson City, Tennessee, Greentech is a leader in air purification systems. Greentech offers a complete line of commercial products to fit all air purification challenges. Greentech solutions include an array of portable, wall mounted and duct purification systems and HVAC filters that can be used in a wide range of commercial and personal spaces. Greentech is best known for a unique multi-technology approach to air purification featuring both active and passive technologies. Greentech products actively clean the air in thousands of homes and commercial buildings across the globe. www.greentechenv.com

