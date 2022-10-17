Labatt USA Signs Five-Year Agreement with Detroit Red Wings

Labatt Blue Celebrates Partnership Extension with Limited Edition Detroit Red Wings Promo Packs; Hockey Fans Can Scan QR Code to Win Tickets to Game at Little Caesars Arena

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt USA today announced a five-year agreement with the Detroit Red Wings that extends their current partnership through the end of 2025-26 NHL season. The agreement solidifies the rights for Labatt to use Red Wings logos and marks on all primary and secondary packaging, full branding rights at Little Caesars Arena, and 30 seconds of each period will feature Labatt for viewers at the game or at home.

"Red Wings hockey means so much to Detroit and Labatt beer drinkers," said Corey Berger, associate brand manager, Labatt. "We're really excited about the synergy with this continued partnership and future opportunities for even more alignments between the Red Wings and Labatt."

"We very much appreciate our partnership with Labatt USA, and are pleased to continue to work with them for years to come," said Molly Wurdack-Folt, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Activation.

Additionally, L­abatt Blue unveiled its limited-edition Detroit Red Wings packaging just ahead of the 2022-23 season. This fall, hockey enthusiasts and fans of the brand can pick up a 24-pack of 12 oz cans of Detroit Red Wings Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light at major retail locations throughout Michigan. Individual 16 oz cans will be available at convenience stores and Little Caesars Arena starting in November.

"This promo pack enables us to connect fans to their favorite team while they're pre-gaming, at the arena watching the live hockey action or cheering from their couch," said Berger.

A QR code on the outside package directs consumers to a Labatt Team Fan page, where fans can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Red Wings home game this season. Eight winners will be selected randomly. Over the last few years, Labatt has created custom NHL cans for teams including the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. "The team designs are unique making these cans collectible," said Berger.

About Labatt USA

Proudly headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA has imported Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue is America's top-selling Canadian beer. With a clean, refreshing taste, good balance and slight hop aroma, Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsener in the Great Lakes region. First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt continues to carry on the tradition and heritage of the great outdoors.

About the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents' Trophies as the NHL's regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.

