Alteryx Announces New Analytics Cloud Capabilities and Enterprise Readiness Enhancements To Enable Analytics For All

Alteryx Announces New Analytics Cloud Capabilities and Enterprise Readiness Enhancements To Enable Analytics For All

New cloud, machine learning and security advancements accelerate enterprise-wide analytics to deliver business-changing insights.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation Company, today revealed new enhancements to enable cloud analytics and enterprise readiness, announced at the company's annual customer and partner conference Inspire EMEA 2022.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Expanded Cloud and Snowflake Analytic Capabilities Enable Everyone to Deliver Valuable Insights

Businesses are embracing modern data architecture and cloud data warehouses like Snowflake to empower everyone in their organization to deliver data-driven insights from anywhere. In response, Alteryx is introducing new developments on the Alteryx Analytics Cloud platform, which provides unified and approachable end-to-end analytics in the Cloud.

Alteryx Machine Learning is now powered by the Alteryx Analytics Cloud platform. Now, anyone with a non-data science background can easily build automated machine learning models at scale to create predictive financial forecasts, identify overdue accounts, segment customers, improve user engagement, and more.

Designer Cloud powered by Trifacta has dramatically improved the performance of Snowflake data processing. New updates include processing data up to 20x faster when moving data from AWS to Snowflake, enabling users to quickly and easily access and utilize more data sources.

"Being able to take advantage of Snowflake computing in Alteryx Designer Cloud is a huge advantage for Advarra that allows us to centralize our resource management and investments," comments Sajid Sayed, senior director, data science platform at Advarra. "These enhancements to Snowflake Pushdown will provide more streamlined analytics performance and will be a huge advantage for Advarra and our data-driven approach to clinical research."

"Putting powerful machine learning tools in the hands of everyone and making data science accessible is core to solving the biggest challenges in business today," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at Alteryx. "At Alteryx, we are excited these new product enhancements will help essential in-department knowledge experts to make valuable contributions to the business by delivering outcomes that drive the innovation needed to succeed in hypercompetitive landscapes."

Improved Security and Speed for Enterprise Readiness with Alteryx 22.3

With exponential growth in the volume of data being created and captured daily, it is critical organizations fast track secure access to data across the organization. In the 22.3 product release, Alteryx enhances security and speed to enterprise-wide analytics insights.

To streamline how organizations connect users to data while also better protecting sensitive digital credentials, Alteryx's Data Connection Manager (DCM) now supports Azure Active Directory group authentication for Snowflake and Databricks, as well as a new integration with third-party vaults like HashiCorp and CyberArk.

Further, users can speed their time to insights with enhanced Google BigQuery connectivity. With 170x performance improvement, the new update allows analysts to work with large data sets where they live, rather than time consuming, costly processes that impact productivity. And, with general access to PDF to text capabilities, users can swiftly unlock insights from unstructured data using Alteryx Intelligence Suite.

For more information about the Alteryx 22.3 release and how unified and approachable end-to-end cloud-based analytics helps democratize analytics across the enterprise, visit help.alteryx.com/release-notes.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.