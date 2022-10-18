AviaGames CEO and Founder Vickie Chen Recognized for Influential Female Leadership

Vickie Chen Listed Among 2022 Forbes China Global Chinese Elite Top 100 and Named a Finalist in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia Games , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced CEO and Founder Vickie Chen has been recognized by Forbes China as an "Industry Leader" on its list of the 2022 Global Chinese Elite Top 100. The prestigious list recognizes 100 outstanding global Chinese representatives in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Chen was also recently recognized as a "Female Executive of the Year" finalist in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a premier business award program honoring women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run. Further acknowledging Chen's leadership, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business also recognized the AviaGames Pocket7Games social competition gaming platform as a finalist for "Smartphone or Tablet App of the Year." More than 1,500 entries were submitted for consideration, and finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

"It is an honor to be nominated alongside industry-leading Chinese entrepreneurs and female business executives, and to be acknowledged for achievement, innovation and impact," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "These awards, and the leaders in which I am nominated alongside, inspire me to continue to elevate AviaGames' strategic vision and continue creative ventures to bring a more diverse range of people together to play the games they love."

Chen was recognized by Forbes China at the 2022 Forbes China Global Chinese Elite Top 100 award ceremony on Oct. 14 in Shanghai, China. She will also be recognized at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business award ceremony on Nov. 11 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming developer and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select AviaGames titles are available as individual apps, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Solitaire Clash, Bubble Buzz, Match 'n Flip, and more.

