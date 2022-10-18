FMI Corporation Acquires Investment Bank SLATE Partners

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI Corporation, a leading provider of investment banking and consulting services to the built environment, today announced the acquisition of SLATE Partners, LLC, a Denver-based investment bank.

Co-founded by Aaron Bachik and Jason Munoz in 2014, SLATE Partners provides sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services to companies in the building materials and building services industries nationwide. The firm's clients include family and entrepreneur-owned businesses as well as private equity-backed companies.

The acquisition of SLATE Partners brings significant complementary talent and transaction experience to the FMI Capital Advisors team. The addition enhances FMI's M&A capabilities and sector expertise in the building products, facilities services and contractor services segments, while strengthening its position as an advisor to private equity portfolio companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome the SLATE Partners team to FMI Capital Advisors," says Chris Daum, CEO of FMI Corporation. "We admire the firm Aaron and Jason have built, and our two firms share a commitment to exclusively serving clients across the built environment. Together, we have more than 50 investment banking professionals providing sell-side M&A and ESOP advisory services to clients across the built environment and throughout the United States and Canada."

"We are excited to join the FMI platform, where we can leverage the firm's banking and consulting scale and globally established reputation in the built environment to accelerate growth and build upon the track record of success established by SLATE over the past 8-plus years," said Aaron Bachik, co-founder and Managing Director at SLATE Partners.

"The combination of FMI and SLATE creates an investment bank with unmatched reach, unique capabilities and a focused commitment to advising buyers and sellers across the spectrum of the built environment," said Jason Munoz, co-founder and Managing Director at SLATE Partners.

FMI is a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment. We provide services in the areas of strategy, leadership and organizational development, operational performance, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory and private equity financing.

SLATE Partners' exclusive mission is to provide mergers and acquisitions services to building materials and building services companies nationwide. This specifically includes manufacturers, distributors, and producers of both natural and manufactured building materials, as well as building services companies such as architects, engineers, and providers of construction and facilities services.

