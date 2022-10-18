RapDev Wins Datadog Partner Network Solutions Integration Partner of the Year Award

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, a team of experienced, U.S.-based site reliability (SRE) and DevOps engineers, announced today that it has won the 2022 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Solutions Integration Partner of the Year Award. Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, unveiled the award winners at its Dash conference earlier today.

The DPN award winners were chosen based on the partners' revenue contribution and growth, product and services expansion, and their proven commitment to providing their customers with the innovation, services, and support needed to build and scale their businesses.

RapDev was selected as the DPN Solutions Integration Partner of the Year for providing exceptional consulting services to Datadog's top customers, building over 20 integrations for the Datadog Marketplace, hiring 13 employees dedicated to Datadog and collaborating extremely closely with Datadog's product, sales, and customer success teams.

"We have a brilliant and driven team here at RapDev, and this award is a testament to all the hard work that's been put in over the past three years," said RapDev CEO Tameem Hourani. "Our focus has always been on delivering quality engineering solutions and products, empowering our customers to accelerate the ROI of their Datadog investments by leveraging our seasoned engineering team. We're excited to continue our investments and partnerships in the Datadog ecosystem as we continue to deliver value to our customers."

"The Dash Partner Summit is a great opportunity for us to celebrate, connect and thank our global community of partners," said Adam Blitzer, Chief Operating Officer at Datadog. "Congratulations to this year's Datadog Partner Award winners. They truly represent what it means to be key partners for Datadog and our customers."

The Datadog Partner Network (DPN) is made up of Sales and Services Partners as well as Technology Partners. Sales and Services Partners include businesses such as Managed Service Providers, Resellers, and Consultants. These businesses resell Datadog's services to customers, directly manage end-customer environments while incorporating Datadog into their service offering, leverage their expertise on Datadog by providing short-term consulting services, and provide Datadog with customer referrals. Technology Partners are businesses offering integrations and complementary technologies or services to help customers achieve immediate time to value.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev has become the go-to Gold Partner for accelerating implementations of Datadog at Fortune 100 organizations. RapDev has extensive experience working with domestic and international organizations to drive ROI on DevOps investments. Through tagging strategy workshops, advice on best practices, and scalable enterprise roll-outs and staff augmentation, RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end.

For more information, visit www.rapdev.io and https://www.rapdev.io/services/datadog.

