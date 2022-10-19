Centinel Spine Wins Third Consecutive Spine Technology Award for prodisc® Cervical Portfolio & Match-the-Disc Platform

Centinel Spine wins Best New Technology Award for its pro disc ® Cervical Portfolio & Match-the-Disc Platform

pro disc portfolio includes four total disc replacement devices approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for 1-level indications

prodisc devices have been used in over 225,000 implantations

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, today announced it has won a 2022 Orthopedics This Week Spine Technology Award in the Best New Technology category for its prodisc® Cervical Portfolio & Match-the-Disc Platform. This is the third consecutive year that the Company has won a Spine Technology Award. Centinel Spine accepted the award at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 37th Annual Meeting, held from October 12-15 in Chicago, Illinois.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Orthopedics This Week as a leader in motion preservation, as each year this award program showcases plenty of exciting innovation," said Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "With three additional FDA approvals, 2022 has been a monumental year for our cervical total disc replacement portfolio and further builds on the "match the disc to the patient" thesis that we have demonstrated in lumbar disc arthroplasty. This leading suite of total disc replacement solutions offers a variety of endplate configurations to best match the individual patient anatomy, and has been validated extensively by research and real-world use. We look forward to the difference that it will continue to make for surgeons and patients worldwide."

In July, the Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for 1-level indications for the prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova devices. The prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C Nova products have been in use outside the U.S. since 2009, and prodisc C Vivo is currently one of the most frequently implanted total disc replacements devices outside of the U.S. The prodisc C Vivo product has keel-less endplates including a convex, superior endplate to match more concave vertebral anatomy, while the prodisc C SK and prodisc C Nova implant designs have flat endplates with low-profile keels to better match flat vertebral anatomy.

All prodisc products incorporate prodisc CORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of every prodisc device in over 225,000 implantations worldwide.* The variety of cervical TDR endplate configurations, coupled with the proven and well-documented prodisc CORE technology, allows for optimization of implant fit and surgical outcomes.

The prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven total disc replacement system in the world, validated after 30 years of clinical use and by over 540 published papers.** Along with prodisc C, Centinel Spine's cervical TDR portfolio now includes four devices approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for 1-level indications, offering the broadest spectrum of solutions to address surgeon preference and individual patient anatomy.

Orthopedics This Week's annual Spine Technology Awards recognize inventors, engineering teams, surgeons and their companies for creating the most innovative, enduring, and practical products to treat back care. Winners are determined by a panel of judges, who assess applications for originality, clinical relevance, clinical problem solving, likelihood of improving patient outcomes, and cost effectiveness.

"Patients, physicians, hospitals, and reimbursers rely on the inspiration and perspiration of engineers and surgeon-inventors to improve outcomes and to control costs," said Orthopedics This Week founder Robin Young. "Most engineers and inventors are little known, so we are proud to provide awards and a venue to recognize their great talents and contributions."

* Data on file.

** Search performed on Pubmed, Embase, Ovid Medline® covering 1988 – 2021.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine remains the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

