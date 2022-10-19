Firefighters & EMS Fund Launches Get out the Vote 2022 Initiative, Focuses on Local Ballots in 3 Key States

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With elections looming, grassroots political organization Firefighters & EMS Fund has begun their Get Out the Vote initiative, urging citizens to show support for their local fire departments in their local elections.

Firefighters & EMS Fund will focus on ballot measures throughout Ohio, Illinois, and Washington. If these measures pass, they will provide vital funding for local fire departments. The organization will provide key information about the ballot measures and levies to community members through direct outreach methods including social media, phone calls and text messages. Their goal is to inform, engage, and build community-wide support for their local firefighters.

"We know that nearly 30% of all fire levies in the United States fail. American fire departments are at risk today from voters who do not understand the need for fire departments to adapt to modern-day challenges. Our Get Out the Vote initiative will target 60,000 voters across four cities who have a high likelihood of getting behind bipartisan causes like supporting Fire and EMS services. We provide information these voters can use to support their local fire departments on an individual basis. Voters will be reached by email, SMS, and through social media. This is no blanket approach," Executive Director Jane Porter said in a statement.

The mission of Firefighters & EMS Fund is to provide a grassroots voice for firefighters across the country in the state and local political process. The organization provides a political voice to the many great Fire & EMS personnel who bravely serve our communities through supporting ballot initiatives and working to elect political leaders at the state and local level that understand our firefighters' and public safety officers' interests.

Firefighters and EMS Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

