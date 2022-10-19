HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES 19th ANNUAL "FASHION FOR ACTION" BENEFIT: A FOUR-DAY DESIGNER SHOPPING EVENT IN-STORE & ONLINE

OPENING RECEPTION HOSTED BY PATRICIA CLARKSON & MICKEY BOARDMAN

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, will hold its 19th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser November 9-12, 2022. Fashion for Action is a highly anticipated multi-day event celebrating legendary moments in fashion. It kicks off on November 9, with a VIP reception, followed by four-days of shopping featuring VIP and general admission ticketing options. The sale is free and open to the public November 10-12. The Housing Works Thrift Shop flagship location in Chelsea will host the in-store portion of the event with online shopping at the Housing Works eShop ( https://eshop.housingworks.org/ ). All sale proceeds benefit Housing Works.

Fashion For Action will showcase an extraordinary array of brand-new designer merchandise marked 50-80% off retail prices, donated by the most recognized names in fashion as well as one-of-a-kind pieces from our favorite style icons, celebrities, and influencers. The sale will feature menswear and womenswear, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, and cosmetics from brands like: Helmut Lang, Theory, Adam Selman, Dolce & Gabbana, Nili Lotan, True Religion, 2(X)IST, Veronica Beard, Ramy Brook, COS, Issey Miyake, Alexander Wang, Nautica, Blank NYC, Badgley Mischka, Eric Javits, Suitsupply, White+Warren, Heartloom, agnès b., Adam Lippes, Vince, Indochino, and Bianca Chandon, to name a few. The designer merchandise will be complemented by an exclusive selection of curated pieces from: Mickey Boardman, Lorraine Bracco, Christie Brinkley, J. Logan Horne, Misa Hylton, Joan Jett, Betsey Johnson, Natalie Kates, Stella Keitel, Preston Konrad, Stacy London, Kesha McLeod, Mia Moretti, Chioma Nnadi, Max Siegelman, Cameron Silver and Timo Weiland.

This year's event will be hosted by acclaimed actor/activist and avid Housing Works supporter Patricia Clarkson and PAPER Magazine Editor-at-Large Mickey Boardman, with celebrated photographer and America's Next Top Model alum Nigel Barker; renowned fashion journalist Laura Brown; fashion luminary Bethann Hardison; and fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist Cameron Silver serving as Co-Chairs. In addition to the plethora of fashion, there will be a variety of experiential offerings auctioned online on Charity Buzz.

Tickets are now available for purchase with detailed pricing and schedule information available here . Proceeds from Fashion for Action support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services including trailblazing work to address HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

What: Fashion for Action 2022

When: November 9, 2022

VIP Reception + Shopping | 4:30 PM

VIP Shopping | 6 PM

GA Shopping | 7 PM - 9 PM

Online shopping live

November 10-12, 2022

Public Sale 11 AM- 7 PM

Where: Housing Works' Chelsea Thrift Shop

143 West 17th Street

Tickets: https://bit.ly/f4apress

The event is sponsored by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Gilead with community sponsors Amida Care, BCM One, Comserv, and Labcorp.

About Fashion for Action

Fashion for Action began in 2004 with founding chair Kevin Harter and Michael Carl at the helm. Past event chairs have also included Iman, Andre Leon Talley, Bethann Hardison, Anna Sui, Billy Porter, John Varvatos, Thom Browne, Patricia Clarkson, Francisco Costa, Dree Hemingway, Marc Jacobs, Natalie Joos, Derek Lam, Cameron Silver and Rachel Roy. Together with the support of the fashion and beauty community, the benefit has grown to raise millions towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in New York City.

About Housing Works

For 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts in support of health equity and social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

