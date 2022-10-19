Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022
(Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021)
– Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results
– The Ongoing Recovery in Singapore Continued with Marina Bay Sands Generating Adjusted Property EBITDA of $343 Million
– Investments in Property Portfolio Position the Company for Future Growth
– Support for Local Communities Remains Central to Our Efforts
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"While travel restrictions continued to impact our financial results this quarter, we were pleased to see further progress in Singapore's recovery, with Marina Bay Sands reaching $343 million in adjusted property EBITDA. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties as greater volumes of visitors are able to travel to both Singapore and Macao," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.
"We remain confident in the recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets. Demand from customers who have been able to visit remains robust.
"Our investments in our team members, our communities and our industry-leading Integrated Resort property portfolio position us exceedingly well to deliver future growth as travel restrictions subside and the recovery in travel and tourism progresses. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."
Net revenue was $1.01 billion, compared to $857 million in the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $177 million, compared to $316 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was $380 million, compared to $594 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $191 million, compared to $47 million in the prior year quarter.
Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results
On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased to $251 million, compared to $611 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for SCL was $472 million, compared to $423 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Other Factors Affecting Earnings
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $183 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $157 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost in the third quarter of 2022 was 4.8% compared to 4.4% during the third quarter of 2021, while our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings of $951 million under the SCL Credit Facility in the last year.
Our income tax expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $60 million, compared to income tax benefit of $27 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax expense for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on the increased profits of our Singapore operations.
Balance Sheet Items
Unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2022 were $5.84 billion.
The company has access to $2.95 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.
As of September 30, 2022, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $15.27 billion.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled $169 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $108 million at Marina Bay Sands, $48 million in Macao and $13 million in Corporate and Other.
Conference Call Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the discussions of our business strategies and expectations concerning future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. In addition, in certain portions included in this press release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions, as they relate to our company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments and other third parties, including government-mandated property closures, vaccine mandates, regular testing requirements, other increased operational regulatory requirements or travel restrictions, on our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects; risks relating to our gaming license and subconcession, including the extension of our subconcession in Macao that expires on December 31, 2022, the grant of any new concession in Macao and amendments to Macao's gaming laws; general economic conditions; disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases; our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in Singapore, and produce future returns; new development, construction and ventures; government regulation; the extent to which the laws and regulations of mainland China become applicable to our operations in Macao and Hong Kong; the possibility that economic, political and legal developments in Macao adversely affect our Macao operations, or that there is a change in the manner in which regulatory oversight is conducted in Macao; our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us; substantial leverage and debt service; benchmark interest rate transitions for some of our debt instruments; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; our ability to collect gaming receivables; win rates for our gaming operations; risk of fraud and cheating; competition; tax law changes; political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war; legalization of gaming; insurance; the collectability of our outstanding loans receivable; limitations on the transfers of cash to and from our subsidiaries; limitations of the pataca exchange markets; restrictions on the export of the renminbi; legal proceedings, judgments or settlements that may be instituted in connection with the sale of our Las Vegas real property and operations; our ability to continue to have our securities traded in the U.S. securities market; and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such statements and information.
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Third Quarter 2022 Results
Non-GAAP Measures
Within the company's third quarter 2022 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss)," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.
The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.
Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.
Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play or for slots at our Macao and Singapore properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.
Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) and hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.
The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.
The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.
Exhibit 1
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Casino
$ 637
$ 533
$ 1,973
$ 2,241
Rooms
123
100
315
311
Food and beverage
82
42
198
148
Mall
119
165
416
469
Convention, retail and other
44
17
91
57
Net revenues
1,005
857
2,993
3,226
Operating expenses:
Resort operations
823
810
2,503
2,699
Corporate
53
64
167
169
Pre-opening
4
6
11
15
Development
26
13
108
59
Depreciation and amortization
260
262
780
775
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
14
14
42
42
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
2
4
8
18
1,182
1,173
3,619
3,777
Operating loss
(177)
(316)
(626)
(551)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
38
1
56
3
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(183)
(157)
(501)
(469)
Other income (expense)
2
(12)
(29)
(19)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
—
(137)
—
(137)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(320)
(621)
(1,100)
(1,173)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(60)
27
(172)
19
Net loss from continuing operations
(380)
(594)
(1,272)
(1,154)
Discontinued operations:
Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
99
46
75
Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
2,861
—
Adjustment to gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax
(1)
—
(4)
—
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1)
99
2,903
75
Net income (loss)
(381)
(495)
1,631
(1,079)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
142
127
370
241
Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.
$ (239)
$ (368)
$ 2,001
$ (838)
Earnings (loss) per share — basic and diluted:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (0.31)
$ (0.61)
$ (1.18)
$ (1.20)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
0.13
3.80
0.10
Net income (loss) per common share
$ (0.31)
$ (0.48)
$ 2.62
$ (1.10)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
764
764
764
764
Exhibit 2
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Revenues
The Venetian Macao
$ 104
$ 253
$ 481
$ 984
The Londoner Macao
57
123
257
449
The Parisian Macao
21
102
137
290
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
57
111
238
406
Sands Macao
11
20
48
97
Ferry Operations and Other
8
7
22
22
Macao Operations
258
616
1,183
2,248
Marina Bay Sands
756
249
1,834
1,002
Intercompany Royalties
28
16
78
66
Intersegment Eliminations (1)
(37)
(24)
(102)
(90)
$ 1,005
$ 857
$ 2,993
$ 3,226
Adjusted Property EBITDA
The Venetian Macao
$ (37)
$ 40
$ (39)
$ 230
The Londoner Macao
(60)
(33)
(147)
(61)
The Parisian Macao
(37)
5
(77)
(3)
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
6
42
55
156
Sands Macao
(22)
(21)
(61)
(52)
Ferry Operations and Other
(2)
(1)
(4)
(6)
Macao Operations
(152)
32
(273)
264
Marina Bay Sands
343
15
783
271
$ 191
$ 47
$ 510
$ 535
Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues
The Venetian Macao
15.8 %
23.4 %
The Londoner Macao
The Parisian Macao
4.9 %
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
10.5 %
37.8 %
23.1 %
38.4 %
Sands Macao
Ferry Operations and Other
Macao Operations
5.2 %
11.7 %
Marina Bay Sands
45.4 %
6.0 %
42.7 %
27.0 %
Total
19.0 %
5.5 %
17.0 %
16.6 %
_____________________
Note:
The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation.
(1)
Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.
Exhibit 3
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (380)
$ (594)
$ (1,272)
$ (1,154)
Add (deduct):
Income tax expense (benefit)
60
(27)
172
(19)
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
—
137
—
137
Other (income) expense
(2)
12
29
19
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
183
157
501
469
Interest income
(38)
(1)
(56)
(3)
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
2
4
8
18
Amortization of leasehold interests in land
14
14
42
42
Depreciation and amortization
260
262
780
775
Development expense
26
13
108
59
Pre-opening expense
4
6
11
15
Stock-based compensation (1)
9
—
20
8
Corporate expense
53
64
167
169
Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 191
$ 47
$ 510
$ 535
Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)
(21)
(4)
Hold-normalized casino expense (2)
6
(3)
Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 176
$ 40
_____________________
Note:
The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation.
(1)
During the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations of $18 million and $3 million, respectively, of which $9 million and $3 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $47 million and $17 million, respectively, of which $27 million and $9 million, respectively, was included in corporate expense in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations.
(2)
See Exhibit 4.
Exhibit 4
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Adjusted Property
EBITDA
Hold-Normalized
Casino
Revenue (1)
Hold-Normalized
Casino
Expense (2)
Hold-Normalized
Adjusted Property
EBITDA
Macao Operations
$ (152)
$ (10)
$ 4
$ (158)
Marina Bay Sands
343
(11)
2
334
$ 191
$ (21)
$ 6
$ 176
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Adjusted Property
EBITDA
Hold-Normalized
Casino
Revenue (1)
Hold-Normalized
Casino
Expense (2)
Hold-Normalized
Adjusted Property
EBITDA
Macao Operations
$ 32
$ —
$ (4)
$ 28
Marina Bay Sands
15
(4)
1
12
$ 47
$ (4)
$ (3)
$ 40
_____________________
Note:
The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended September 30, 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation.
(1)
This represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%.
These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers.
(2)
This represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above.
Exhibit 5
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Loss and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Loss:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
$ (239)
$ (368)
$ 2,001
$ (838)
Pre-opening expense
4
6
11
15
Development expense
26
13
108
59
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
2
4
8
18
Other (income) expense
(2)
12
29
19
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
—
137
—
137
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
1
(99)
(2,903)
(75)
Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)
—
(3)
(19)
(14)
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
—
(48)
(11)
(55)
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS
$ (208)
$ (346)
$ (776)
$ (734)
Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)
(21)
(4)
Hold-normalized casino expense (2)
6
(3)
Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)
2
1
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
2
1
Hold-normalized adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS
$ (219)
$ (351)
The following is a reconciliation of Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per diluted share of common stock:
Net income (loss) attributable to LVS
$ (0.31)
$ (0.48)
$ 2.62
$ (1.10)
Pre-opening expense
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Development expense
0.03
0.02
0.14
0.08
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets
—
—
0.01
0.02
Other (income) expense
—
0.01
0.04
0.03
Loss on modification or early retirement of debt
—
0.18
—
0.18
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(0.13)
(3.80)
(0.10)
Income tax impact on net income adjustments
—
—
(0.03)
(0.02)
Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments
—
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.07)
Adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations
$ (0.27)
$ (0.45)
$ (1.02)
$ (0.96)
Hold-normalized casino revenue
(0.03)
(0.01)
Hold-normalized casino expense
0.01
—
Income tax impact on hold adjustments
—
—
Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments
—
—
Hold-normalized adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations
$ (0.29)
$ (0.46)
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
764
764
764
764
_____________________
(1)
The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment.
(2)
See Exhibit 4.
Exhibit 6
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Casino Statistics:
The Venetian Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 1,463
$ 3,380
$ 2,170
$ 4,948
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 55
$ 117
$ 86
$ 165
Average number of table games
623
623
625
627
Average number of slot machines
1,460
1,276
1,404
1,165
The Londoner Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 872
$ 2,437
$ 1,451
$ 2,961
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 38
$ 83
$ 50
$ 105
Average number of table games
472
470
473
473
Average number of slot machines
1,405
1,124
1,368
945
The Parisian Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 509
$ 3,417
$ 1,377
$ 3,089
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 16
$ 52
$ 29
$ 77
Average number of table games
267
268
269
268
Average number of slot machines
1,132
978
1,108
925
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 3,143
$ 4,687
$ 4,351
$ 7,893
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 87
$ 52
$ 40
$ 64
Average number of table games
142
142
142
142
Average number of slot machines
89
140
147
100
Sands Macao:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 677
$ 1,089
$ 995
$ 2,338
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 41
$ 83
$ 52
$ 99
Average number of table games
152
155
154
155
Average number of slot machines
757
653
720
578
Marina Bay Sands:
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 9,871
$ 2,209
$ 7,854
$ 3,078
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 725
$ 656
$ 711
$ 796
Average number of table games
519
542
521
561
Average number of slot machines
2,854
1,881
2,596
1,894
Las Vegas Operating Properties(3):
Table games win per unit per day (1)
$ 3,355
$ 3,553
Slot machine win per unit per day (2)
$ 518
$ 534
Average number of table games
197
187
Average number of slot machines
1,778
1,568
_____________________
Note:
These casino statistics exclude slot machines shutdown in 2022 and 2021 due to social distancing measures implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to a government mandate, our Macao casinos were ordered to close from July 11, 2022 to July 22, 2022.
(1)
Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.
(2)
Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis.
(3)
The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The Las Vegas Operating Properties are classified as a discontinued operation.
Exhibit 7
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
The Venetian Macao
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 60
$ 176
$ (116)
Rooms
10
18
(8)
Food and Beverage
3
6
(3)
Mall
27
49
(22)
Convention, Retail and Other
4
4
—
Net Revenues
$ 104
$ 253
$ (149)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ (37)
$ 40
$ (77)
EBITDA Margin %
15.8 %
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 115
$ 781
$ (666)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
1.70 %
2.22 %
(0.52) pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 292
$ 632
$ (340)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
24.3 %
27.9 %
(3.6) pts
Slot Handle
$ 158
$ 362
$ (204)
Slot Hold %
4.0 %
3.8 %
0.2 pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
36.7 %
48.4 %
(11.7) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 135
$ 149
$ (14)
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 50
$ 72
$ (22)
_____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
The Londoner Macao
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 24
$ 80
$ (56)
Rooms
10
22
(12)
Food and Beverage
4
6
(2)
Mall
9
13
(4)
Convention, Retail and Other
10
2
8
Net Revenues
$ 57
$ 123
$ (66)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ (60)
$ (33)
$ (27)
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 179
$ 1,266
$ (1,087)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
5.27 %
2.04 %
3.23 pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 116
$ 388
$ (272)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
20.2 %
20.5 %
(0.3) pts
Slot Handle
$ 104
$ 225
$ (121)
Slot Hold %
4.0 %
3.8 %
0.2 pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
23.2 %
38.8 %
(15.6) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 159
$ 155
$ 4
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 37
$ 60
$ (23)
_____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2021 and 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
The Parisian Macao
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 8
$ 75
$ (67)
Rooms
5
12
(7)
Food and Beverage
1
4
(3)
Mall
5
10
(5)
Convention, Retail and Other
2
1
1
Net Revenues
$ 21
$ 102
$ (81)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ (37)
$ 5
$ (42)
EBITDA Margin %
4.9 %
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 26
$ 175
$ (149)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
(14.10) %
16.12 %
(30.22) pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 60
$ 246
$ (186)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
24.1 %
22.8 %
1.3 pts
Slot Handle
$ 34
$ 153
$ (119)
Slot Hold %
4.4 %
3.1 %
1.3 pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
37.1 %
52.5 %
(15.4) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 98
$ 116
$ (18)
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 36
$ 61
$ (25)
_____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 27
$ 44
$ (17)
Rooms
5
11
(6)
Food and Beverage
2
3
(1)
Mall
23
52
(29)
Convention, Retail and Other
—
1
(1)
Net Revenues
$ 57
$ 111
$ (54)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 6
$ 42
$ (36)
EBITDA Margin %
10.5 %
37.8 %
(27.3) pts
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 212
$ 308
$ (96)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
9.37 %
2.40 %
6.97 pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 90
$ 269
$ (179)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
17.6 %
20.0 %
(2.4) pts
Slot Handle
$ 4
$ 7
$ (3)
Slot Hold %
14.4 %
9.7 %
4.7 pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
19.8 %
41.3 %
(21.5) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 453
$ 439
$ 14
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 90
$ 181
$ (91)
_____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2021 and 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sands Macao
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 8
$ 16
$ (8)
Rooms
1
2
(1)
Food and Beverage
1
2
(1)
Mall
1
—
1
Net Revenues
$ 11
$ 20
$ (9)
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ (22)
$ (21)
$ (1)
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 16
$ 137
$ (121)
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
2.98 %
0.11 %
2.87 pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 47
$ 89
$ (42)
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
16.5 %
17.4 %
(0.9) pts
Slot Handle
$ 72
$ 147
$ (75)
Slot Hold %
3.4 %
3.4 %
— pts
Hotel Statistics
Occupancy %
43.8 %
63.2 %
(19.4) pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 157
$ 134
$ 23
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 69
$ 85
$ (16)
_____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Marina Bay Sands
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
Change
Revenues:
Casino
$ 510
$ 142
$ 368
Rooms
92
35
57
Food and Beverage
71
21
50
Mall
55
41
14
Convention, Retail and Other
28
10
18
Net Revenues
$ 756
$ 249
$ 507
Adjusted Property EBITDA
$ 343
$ 15
$ 328
EBITDA Margin %
45.4 %
6.0 %
39.4 pts
Gaming Statistics
(Dollars in millions)
Rolling Chip Volume
$ 6,837
$ 459
$ 6,378
Rolling Chip Win %(1)
3.47 %
4.05 %
(0.58) pts
Non-Rolling Chip Drop
$ 1,258
$ 638
$ 620
Non-Rolling Chip Win %
18.6 %
11.7 %
6.9 pts
Slot Handle
$ 4,424
$ 2,299
$ 2,125
Slot Hold %
4.3 %
4.2 %
0.1 pts
Hotel Statistics(2)
Occupancy %
96.0 %
71.7 %
24.3 pts
Average Daily Rate (ADR)
$ 515
$ 235
$ 280
Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)
$ 494
$ 169
$ 325
_____________________
Note:
Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021.
(1)
This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).
(2)
During the three months ended September 30, 2022, approximately 500 rooms were under construction for renovation purposes.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
TTM
September
(Dollars in millions except
Gross
Operating
Operating
Gross
Occupancy
Tenant Sales
Shoppes at Venetian
$ 26
$ 23
88.5 %
814,771
79.1 %
$ 1,021
Shoppes at Four Seasons
Luxury Retail
17
16
94.1 %
129,932
100.0 %
6,394
Other Stores
6
5
83.3 %
118,742
88.2 %
1,795
Total
23
21
91.3 %
248,674
94.4 %
4,301
Shoppes at Londoner
9
6
66.7 %
605,461
54.9 %
1,112
Shoppes at Parisian
5
4
80.0 %
296,322
73.8 %
376
Total Cotai Strip in Macao
63
54
85.7 %
1,965,228
72.8 %
1,550
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
55
48
87.3 %
622,007
99.8 %
2,359
Total
$ 118
$ 102
86.4 %
2,587,235
79.2 %
$ 1,805
_____________________
Note:
This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $37 million at our Macao properties.
(1)
Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations.
(2)
Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.
