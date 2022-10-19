Octane Public Relations and Advertising Partners with the Black CannaBiz Expo & Conference

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Octane Public Relations and Advertising announced a partnership with the Black CannaBiz Expo and Conference '22 in New Orleans happening November 3-5, 2022.

Octane Public Relations and Advertising (PRNewswire)

Octane, a Black Owned Business specializing in cannabis equity in Black and Brown communities, is uniquely positioned to lead the marketing, social media, media relations and outreach efforts for the conference. Octane will utilize its decades of expertise and industry know-how to make this year's conference unlike any in the past.

Led by CEO Everett Hamilton, Octane has a rich history of helping companies and organizations demonstrate their solid commitment to social equity – both internally and externally. Within the cannabis industry specifically, Octane is committed to ensuring that groups disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs have a strong and powerful voice in the booming legal cannabis industry.

Mr. Hamilton will be a featured speaker at this year's Black CannaBiz Expo & Conference. He'll draw on his vast expertise to lead a discussion on social equity and inclusion in the cannabis industry.

The conference will feature hundreds of BIPOC cannabis founders, professionals and consumers dedicated to building a successful and equitable cannabis industry. The conference will aim to inspire the next generation of business leaders to network and learn from leading Black and Brown voices in cannabis today. Attendees will have the opportunity to access programming, inspirational keynote sessions and panel discussions curated for people of color in the cannabis industry.

Octane will host its own Black Media Cannabis Summit on March 21, 2023 at Hook Hall in Washington, DC. For more information on this and the Black CannaBiz Expo & Conference, please email Sophia Thay at media@OctanePublicRelations.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Thay, Director of Business Development

media@OctanePublicRelations.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Octane Public Relations and Advertising