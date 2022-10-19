Unicorn AI Startup Cresta Adds Marketing and Business Development Veterans to Leadership Team

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leader in real-time intelligence for the contact center, today announced that it has bolstered its executive team with the additions of Scott Kolman as Head of Marketing and Adam Walton as VP of Business Development. Kolman will drive global marketing strategy and execution as Cresta continues to expand internationally, and Walton will expand Cresta's partner program and spearhead new business and customer success initiatives.

"Scott and Adam bring decades of customer engagement experience to Cresta at an important time for our company," said Zayd Enam, CEO of Cresta. "Both leaders have an extensive background in the contact center industry and a proven track record scaling high-growth organizations. They will play crucial roles as we continue to build the best contact center AI solution on the market that enables agents and managers alike to be superhuman."

The contact center software industry is expected to reach $165 billion in market size by 2030 as businesses increasingly infuse their contact centers with technology to make their agents significantly more effective. As a leader in conversational intelligence, Cresta is continuing to expand its executive team as it continues to expand globally.

"Cresta and its innovative AI solutions are transforming the way contact center agents and managers operate," said Scott Kolman, Head of Marketing at Cresta. "Effective, high-performing contact centers are essential to the success and reputation of modern businesses and have a tremendous effect on the productivity of both agents and managers. Working with the leadership team, my goal is to introduce our contact center AI platform to more brands across the globe and help companies to meaningfully improve revenue growth, operational efficiency and effectiveness, and customer satisfaction."

"The contact center industry has never been more important and impactful as businesses are catching on to the transformative effect that technology such as AI can have on their bottom lines," said Adam Walton, VP of Business Development. "Modern contact centers are evolving at lightning speed, and Cresta has tremendous momentum in this space. I'm looking forward to propelling the company's growth by helping more businesses and partners use Cresta's groundbreaking solutions."

Both hirings build on what has been a year of accomplishments for Cresta. In March, the company announced an $80 million Series C funding, at a $1.6 billion post-money valuation . And in August, Cresta unveiled several groundbreaking new products like Cresta Insights, Agent Assist, Opera, Chatbot, and Director that would reshape the way contact centers operate. Additionally, Cresta was recently recognized as a "Hot AI Vendor" by Aragon Research and earned inclusion on the CB Insights AI 100 list .

"We've been bullish on Cresta from the beginning, and solidifying the bench with strategic minds who have expertise in the industry and a broad market view will only help propel Cresta's mission," said Saam Motamedi, Partner, Greylock Partners. "Cresta is on the precipice of what I believe will be the true turning point for AI technology in the contact center, reimagining the way this industry operates and how its personnel engage with and best serve ongoing clients."

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

