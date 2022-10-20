Paradigm and Joyce Offer Digital Selling Solution to Dealers.

Paradigm Vendo™ Simplifies In-Home Selling for Joyce Manufacturing.

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm announces that Joyce Manufacturing has chosen Paradigm Vendo™, as the in-home selling technology for the window manufacturer's in-home sales professionals.

Paradigm. Technology for the Building Products Industry. (PRNewsfoto/Paradigm) (PRNewswire)

The addition of Paradigm Vendo offers dealers access to a simple digital quoting solution.

With more than 200 dealers representing Joyce windows, patio doors and sunrooms in more than 30 states, the addition of Paradigm Vendo offers dealers access to a simple digital quoting solution that streamlines selling, while providing a better window-buying experience for homeowners.

"Our commitment to Paradigm Vendo aims to make the home improvement professional's job easier and faster," says Tim Felker, Joyce President. "With easy access to the hundreds of configuration options available in our extensive line of replacement windows, Paradigm Vendo helps Joyce dealers close more deals and gives independent dealers another reason to add Joyce to their list of preferred products."

Whether face-to-face or in a virtual setting, Paradigm Vendo manages appointments, configures, and compares products, generates quotes, and contracts, and captures e-signatures. It takes the complexity out of creating and maintaining product price sheets. Paradigm Vendo also showcases products, marketing materials, and purchasing options to homeowners in a clear and concise presentation on any device. And it syncs with existing CRM technology to seamlessly manage the customer experience from a single application.

About Joyce Manufacturing – Since 1955, Joyce Manufacturing has been a family business that stands for excellence in building quality exterior building products. Joyce continues to grow and lead the industry with innovative design, engineering, and technology to manufacture the highest quality vinyl replacement windows and sunrooms. https://joycemfg.com/

About Paradigm – Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. https://myparadigm.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paradigm