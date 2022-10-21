MONTELOBOS MEZCAL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WOLF CONSERVATION CENTER

Montelobos Mezcal to donate $30K to organization in support of protecting and preserving Wolves in North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Wolf Awareness Week, Montelobos Mezcal is excited to announce its newest partnership with the Wolf Conservation Center, a non-profit environmental organization working to protect and preserve wolves in North America. As part of the partnership and in support of spreading awareness and education around the protection of wolves, Montelobos has pledged a minimum of $30,000 to the organization during the first year.

Montelobos is distilled from 100% organic agave espadin grown in the shadows of Oaxaca's Mountain of Wolves, from where the brand derives its name. Indigenous to this region is the Mexican gray wolf, a pillar of the brand's heritage, which was last spotted in this area nearly 100 years ago. Now an endangered species, the Mexican gray wolf no longer roams wild in the Mountain of Wolves and most remaining wolves are currently in captivity.

"We are honored to partner with the Wolf Conservation Center, given how intrinsically linked the Montelobos brand is to wolves, in terms of both physical origins and iconography," said Iván Saldaña the Founder of Montelobos Mezcal. "We're honored to support such an important cause as protecting our namesake species."

To ensure the protection of the Mexican gray wolves, as well as red wolves, the Wolf Conservation Center proudly participates in the federal Species Survival Plan / SAFE (SSP). This program allows these precious wolves to live off-exhibit, outside of the Center and separated from humans, to keep them feeling safe and help make sure that they retain their natural behaviors.

"Working together with Montelobos is such an organic partnership as the Mexican gray wolf is so ingrained in the brand's heritage. Our center has been working for over 20 years to maintain the safety and preservation of this wonderful species," said Maggie Howell, the Executive Director at the Wolf Conservation Center. "We are so excited about this partnership and look forward to maintaining more Mexican gray wolves with the support of Montelobos in the future."

In honor of the partnership between Montelobos and the Wolf Conservation Center, a digital program has been launched on Caskers.com during October's National Wolf Awareness week (October 16 – October 22) . The program raises awareness about the importance of wolf preservation in North America and drives consumers to get involved and donate on the Wolf Conservation Center's website. The program also includes an additional $5K donation from Montelobos to Wolf Conservation Center during this very special week.

For more information about Montelobos Mezcal, visit montelobos.com , and for more information on the Wolf Conservation Center and how to donate, visit nywolf.org .

About Montelobos® Mezcal

Montelobos is an artisanal mezcal that explores the abundant flavors of the agave through a process of collaboration, respect for tradition, and a desire for experimentation. Born in the city of Oaxaca, Montelobos has transformed the best organic agave into a perfectly balanced mezcal.

Montelobos Mezcal was created by master distiller and mezcal expert Ivân Saldana, PhD and fifth-generation mezcal producer Don Abel Lopez Mateos, who worked with obsessive dedication to produce a unique spirit that pays homage to Mexico's culture and heritage. The result of centuries of ancient mezacalero craft and enlightened by the methodical pursuit of perfection, Montelobos Espadín, Montelobos Pechuga, Montelobos Tobâla and Montelobos Ensamble each spotlight a tribute to the home of Oaxaca, and tell the story of the land and the environment of which Montelobos came to be.

Montelobos has been committed to sustainable farming practices since 2011 to build better and fairer social and economic standards in the mezcal industry. Montelobos only uses cultivated agave to produce their mezcals, and has established partnerships to grow tobalá and cupreata agave varieties, typically considered impossible to farm as a responsible practice to avoid the deforestation of these agaves from nature. For more information about Montelobos Mezcal, visit montelobos.com .

About Wolf Conservation Center

The Wolf Conservation Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit environmental organization located in South Salem, New York. Founded by concert pianist Hélène Grimaud, the WCC has worked since 1999 to protect and preserve North America's most endangered wolves. Through education, advocacy, and species recovery, their mission is to teach the public about wolves, their relationship to the environment, and the human role in protecting their future.

