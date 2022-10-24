Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Adds Vince Vaughn to the Empire

Award-winning actor makes national commercial debut as "Prince Vaughn," the face of Caesars iCasino

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), today announced the launch of actor Vince Vaughn as the face of Caesars iGaming and Casino platforms. Taking the reins as the Sultan of Slots and the Ruler of Roulette, the newly dubbed "Prince Vaughn" will appear in upcoming marketing campaigns, promotions, and social media content. In addition, Vaughn will be an important part of experiences and events for Caesars Rewards members going forward.

"Vince Vaughn is the ideal Prince of our iCasino brand," said Sharon Otterman, Chief Marketing Officer of Caesars Digital. "Prince Vaughn represents the entertainment and experience that our customers have with our app."

Prince Vaughn makes his debut in the star-studded spot, "Full Caesar," alongside actor and comedian JB Smoove and the legendary first family of football, the Mannings (Archie, Cooper, Eli, and Peyton). Now airing, the spot features the group having a "typical" Caesars experience: enjoying a Caesars Rewards meal with friends and family at a Caesars Rewards location.

"Working with Caesars is special for me," said Vince Vaughn. "With my long history of love for Las Vegas and gaming, I am excited to be part of the royal family with Caesar and Cleo."

Vaughn will highlight the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino app's integration with Caesars Rewards, its easy-to-use features, fast payouts, and ways to enjoy classic and new casino games, including Slots, Roulette, and Blackjack.

This partnership builds upon the previously established relationship between Caesars and Vaughn through his affiliation with the World Series of Poker (WSOP®). An avid poker fan, Vaughn recently served as Celebrity Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 WSOP on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino is currently live in 27 states and North American jurisdictions—19 of which are mobile and five of which offer iGaming. Caesars Sportsbook operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the United States and is the only app that rewards sports bettors and casino players with every wager through the legendary customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. As it expands into new markets, the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino app continues to provide access to best-in-class responsible gaming tools in place to encourage responsible play, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

