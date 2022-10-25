Edison Interactive, Alpine Media launch self-service advertising platform at ski resorts

Leveraging captive resort audience demand for current, relevant information, Edison Interactive serves up unique tool to deliver local advertising

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Edison Interactive announced it is bringing its digital-out-of-home self-serve advertising solution to ski resorts in partnership with Alpine Media , the leading resort media system delivering content to chairlifts, gondolas, mobile apps, digital signs, and resort lodging. The platform, rolling out in time for the 22/23 ski and snowboard season, offers advertisers a rare and direct line of access to skiers and snowboarders alike.

Utilizing Alpine Media's expansive network, "Ski Ad Manager" is a highly effective tool with immediate access to over 6,500 connected screens of inventory at ski resorts across the US and an ever growing roster. The highly captive audience at ski areas presents an exclusive opportunity for advertisers: 100 percent viewability by a concentrated market of affluent, engaged audiences in an unsaturated environment.

"Skiers spend 75 minutes a day in gondolas and on chairlifts. We're opening that up to local businesses to connect with this specific audience, and equally help the ski resorts strengthen their partnerships with local business communities," said Edison Interactive CEO Jeremy Ostermiller.

Audiences are particularly engaged for a variety of reasons – skiers and snowboarders are served up immediate, pertinent information that reflects real time changes in lift and run availability, weather, events, restaurant sites and hours while on site. Ski Ad Manager's inventory of digital displays reaches a variety of locations and delivers a consistent, branded content concept that accompanies guests from transit centers to gondolas, from slopeside lodges to base areas and installed screens on chairlifts.

According to Europe's Journal of Psychology, advertising is more successful when the audience is in a good mood – and assuming a majority of guests at a ski area are more joyful than the average audience, this is an especially ripe opportunity to create brand loyalists.

"Ski Ad Manager is a great path for brands to be a part of the memorable experiences that guests are creating on the mountain," said Alpine Media CEO Freddie Peyerl.

With budgets starting at only $500, Ski Ad Manager makes it fast and easy to create and launch a campaign with advanced geofencing capabilities and options to target resorts nationwide, regionally, by state or singular resort locations. For more information or to start a campaign, visit SkiAdManager.com

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

About Alpine Media

Alpine Media is a digital content delivery company. From a graduate of the Boomtown Startup Accelerator in 2017 to a rapidly growing customer base across the US, Alpine Media reaches more than 10% of US ski resort guests with the patented All Mountain Platform (AMP), the premier guest engagement and communication system for resorts world-wide. With a centralized, cloud-based Command Center, resort operators can easily deliver real-time, relevant content via custom mobile apps and digital screens across the entire resort. For more information, visit alpinemedia.com.

