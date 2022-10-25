The upscale eatery by BNG Hospitality (bng.la) will serve as a local destination for residents, tourists, concertgoers, and sports superfans

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNG Hospitality (BNG) is announcing the grand opening of their newest venue, Cork & Batter. Rooted in the heart of Inglewood's entertainment and sports district, the elevated dining destination is located across from The Hollywood Park and Casino. The impressive three-level build is walking distance to SoFi Stadium and directly in front of the Intuit Dome that will serve as the future home of the Clippers. Only a few miles from LAX, Cork & Batter is connected to the newly built Sonder Lum Hotel. The restaurant, rooftop and bar destination are the perfect location for residents, concertgoers, tourists, and sports fans alike.

INGLEWOOD DEBUTS CORK & BATTER, AN ELEVATED DINING DESTINATION HOUSED WITHIN A THREE-LEVEL VENUE THAT INCLUDES A BAR AND ROOFTOP (PRNewswire)

Cork & Batter is part of a collection of venues helmed by BNG Hospitality (bng.la). The established hospitality group is bringing to life a concept for everyone to enjoy – from after-work drinks with colleagues to Sunday family escapades, the venue offers a variety of food and drink options to fit any palate. Cork & Batter is proud to be a part of Inglewood's growing community and excited about their continued growth. As a result of the warm community welcome the venue has received, BNG is set to expand Cork & Batter locations to San Diego's Seaport Village, Boston, and Simi Valley markets.

Cork & Batter is a 10,000 sq ft, three-level restaurant designed by Franklin Studios. Their design objective was to soften the space by playing into modern architecture with an inviting mid-century aesthetic, and by defining unique experiences on each of the three floors.

[MENU]

Cork& Batter will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night bites. The menu will have a variety of options for meat eaters, seafood lovers, and vegetarians – sandwiches, salads, flatbreads, and entrees like Atlantic Salmon, Aztec Steak Pizza, and Vegan Primavera Pasta. The menu will also include fan-favorites like crispy wings, nachos, and cheesesteak sliders, all the while paying homage to the roots of Los Angeles with delicious street tacos.

The bar program will be led by Devon Espinosa, whose background includes Sawyer and The Church Key. Devon has won numerous awards including LA's Best Bartender. He now joins the Cork & Batter team in creating exclusive drinks including, "Side Piece" made with vodka, Pear, Lime, Cucumber - Almond Espuma, or "Nose Bleed Section" - Mezcal, Blood Orange, Lemon, San Pelegrino, Aranciata Rosa. There will also be a dedicated margarita menu featuring strawberry, classic, mango, tamarind, watermelon, Dodger Blue, and other flavors served on a "margarita tree" and fifteen beers on tap.

[ABOUT]

BNG Hospitality (BNG) is a management company specializing in Entertainment, Dining and Hospitality with a focus on client retention and loyalty. The guest experience is paramount to the success of BNG, and no effort is spared in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere at all their venues, while keeping up with current trends and staying at the helm of cutting-edge innovative strategies that incorporate their core values and beliefs. The BNG Hospitality is Drew Gates, Freddy Braidy and Spencer Kushner.

ADDRESS: 3900 West Century Boulevard, Inglewood, California 90303

HOURS: Open Every Day, 9:00am-10:00pm Sunday to Thursday and 9:00am - 12:00am on Fridays and Saturdays. Extended hours during special events (concerts, sports games, etc.)

CONNECT:

Website - www.corkandbatter.com

Instagram - @corkandbatter

Email: info@corkandbatter.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Josefine Sanchez: Josefine@thebrand-agency.com

