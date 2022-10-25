LightEdge Upgrades Cloud Platform, Launching Fifth Generation of Cloud Portfolio

Colocation & Cloud Provider Boosts Support of NFV and Other Next-Gen Workloads

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, has updated its entire cloud portfolio and is now offering the fifth generation of its private multi- and single-tenant cloud services. Not only has LightEdge improved its underlying cloud infrastructure, but the company also restructured its managed services offerings, allowing the team to better support customer cloud environments on top of LightEdge's infrastructure.

"During a time when data center and cloud providers are choosing to go 'infrastructure light,' we're proudly infrastructure heavy — meaning we're deploying, maintaining, and heavily investing in our own infrastructure," said Mike McHenry, VP of Product Architecture for LightEdge. "It's capital- and time-intensive to do so, but it matters to our customers that we're managing our infrastructure with an extremely high level of care and commitment."

LightEdge has upgraded the following areas of its cloud portfolio:

OS / Cloud Management: Managing or deploying applications or VMs within LightEdge's infrastructure. Including tailored migrations and implementations, cloud monitoring, patching, and more.

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Management: Helping customers manage their cloud environments no matter where they're hosted — with LightEdge, other data center and cloud providers, or in-house.

Cloud Connectivity Suite: Unparalleled scale, redundancy, speed, and uptime powered by our private fiber backbone. Offering ultra low latency interconnection in local markets.

Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) : Compliant hosted computing designed to scale with your business needs. Compliant hosted computing designed to scale with your business needs.

Recovery Runbook: Helping customers build and manage Helping customers build and manage disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) plans using LightEdge infrastructure. These plans are validated, tested, and co-managed to guarantee that your DR plans work.

Bare Metal Cloud: Dedicated servers that provide full control, customization, and scale. Dedicated servers that provide full control, customization, and scale.

The company's cloud portfolio — backed by latest generation Dell EMC VxRail, as well as VMware NSX and vSphere — is container-ready and supports next-gen workloads such as network functions virtualization (NFV) and Kubernetes-based containers. The team built its high-tech cloud architecture at a scale that allows LightEdge to deliver top-of-the-line solutions at economical prices. Depending on client needs, LightEdge deploys custom cloud solutions with the appropriate level of flexibility, scalability, and control.

"As a 15-year data center and cloud business, LightEdge has been creating custom infrastructure solutions since before the term 'cloud' was coined," said Jim Masterson, CEO of LightEdge. "Our cloud suite has grown and evolved substantially, while LightEdge has maintained our position as a longstanding leader in this space. When it comes to cloud, we excel in our customer experience, range of options, ability to customize, and dedication to local communities; we're constantly investing in our 11 physical data centers and our expert teams, who offer local sales and support."

About LightEdge

LightEdge Solutions is the leader in colocation and private cloud services for highly regulated organizations who value always on uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge owns and operates eleven purpose-built data centers primarily across the Midwest, Texas, and the Southwest. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers full stack technology services that deliver unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for their clients. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry's top security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

