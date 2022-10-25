WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $50.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.85, compared to $41.9 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $132.3 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $180.5 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the 2021 period, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $50.7 million, or $40.5 million net of tax. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $50.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, as compared to $45.4 million and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $133.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, as compared to $185.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common
$ 50,554
$ 0.85
$ 45,406
$ 0.70
$ 133,661
$ 2.21
$ 185,685
$ 2.79
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-
(52)
-
(3,529)
(0.06)
(1,352)
(0.02)
(5,167)
(0.08)
Net income available to common
$ 50,502
$ 0.85
$ 41,877
$ 0.64
$ 132,309
$ 2.19
$ 180,518
$ 2.71
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2022:
- Third quarter net interest margin of 3.33% increased 30 basis points sequentially, and, when excluding purchase accounting and Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loan accretion, it increased 34 basis points sequentially to 3.27%
- Reflecting the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base and growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits, year-over-year total deposits increased 8 basis points to 0.17%
- Reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams, total loan growth was 6.5% year-over-year, and 0.8%, or 3.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans
- Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 3.2% year-over-year and essentially flat compared to the second quarter, driven by growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits and savings accounts
- Strong discretionary cost control as evidenced by non-interest expenses increasing just 1.8% year-over-year, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet
"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the third quarter of 2022, as we continued to deliver loan growth, control discretionary expenses, and manage the costs of our funding sources," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We again reported strong, broad-based, year-over-year loan growth during the quarter, despite elevated commercial real estate loan payoffs. Furthermore, our commercial loan pipeline remains robust. Our core funding advantage of our legacy markets continues to provide us with strong, low cost deposit flows during a time of quickly rising interest rates. And, our historic strengths of risk management and loan underwriting remain evident through our solid credit quality measures."
Mr. Clossin added, "For more than 150 years, we have been a source of stability, strength and trust for our customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. The success of our operational strategies implemented the past few years continues to be evident, and combined with our core strengths, will allow us to succeed regardless of the operating environment."
Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 reflects strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams and more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet, partially offset by the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs. As of September 30, 2022, total portfolio loans of $10.3 billion, when excluding SBA PPP loans, driven by strong growth across all loan categories and markets, increased 6.5% year-over-year, and 0.8%, or 3.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2022. While down from the prior year period, commercial real estate payoffs increased to $173 million during the third quarter, as compared to $98 million in the second quarter. The third quarter of 2022 included the forgiveness of approximately $14 million of SBA PPP loans, with approximately $13 million remaining in the loan portfolio (net of deferred fees).
As of September 30, 2022, total deposits of $13.4 billion increased $21.1 million year-over-year due primarily to increased net personal savings across the other deposit categories, which more than offset a $362.7 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, were essentially flat to the quarter ending June 30, 2022 but increased 3.2% year-over-year, driven by a 1.6% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, and a 10.2% increase in savings accounts.
Credit Quality
As of September 30, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low, from a historical perspective, and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 178 basis points year-over-year to 2.43%. For the third quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans totaled $1.1 million, as compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2022 was $114.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans, reflecting a slight increase in projected future unemployment rates, offset by continued improvements in COVID-impacted borrowers. During the prior year three- and nine- month periods ending September 30, 2021, we recorded negative provisions for credit losses of $1.7 million and $50.7 million, respectively, due to significantly improved macroeconomic forecasts and other factors, as compared to negative provisions of $0.5 million and $4.8 million, respectively, in the current year.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2022 increased 30 basis points sequentially, which reflects the 225 basis point increase in the federal fund rate from March through July, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. Variable rate securities, which represent 18% of the total securities portfolio also contributed to the margin. We remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources, which is enhanced by the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base. Deposit funding costs increased just 13 basis points year-over-year to 27 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, or 17 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. This reflects a total deposit beta of just 4%, when compared to the 225 basis point increase in the federal fund rate through July of this year. Further, total deposit funding costs also increased 8 basis points on a sequential quarter basis. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by 5 basis points, as compared to 10 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the third quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 1 basis point, as compared to a net 14 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income increased $9.2 million, or 8.0%, during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 0.9%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the third quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $32.3 million decreased $0.5 million, or 1.5%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income. Other income of $5.5 million increased $1.5 million, or 37.4%, year-over-year due primarily to higher commercial loan swap-related income. Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets increased $1.3 million year-over-year to $2.0 million due to the gain on the sale of the underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation. Mortgage banking income decreased $3.3 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet. Third quarter mortgage originations decreased 38% year-over-year to $235 million, with approximately 73% retained, as compared to 63% last year.
Non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $12.5 million, or 12.2%, to $89.6 million. In addition to the items discussed above, service charges on deposits increased $3.7 million year-over-year to $19.5 million, reflective of increased general consumer spending. Bank-owned life insurance of $8.3 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021. The net loss on other real estate owned and other assets of $0.1 million also reflects the change in the fair value of underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation primarily driven by the decline in the equity market during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to a net gain of $4.2 million for the same investment during the first nine months of 2021.
Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $91.9 million, an increase of only 1.8% year-over-year, reflecting discretionary cost control. As compared to the second quarter, the increase in expenses reflects the hiring of additional commercial and residential lenders and hourly wage increases, as noted in our prior quarterly comments. Salaries and wages increased $4.8 million, or 12.1%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to normal merit increases, higher staffing levels, and hourly wage increase implemented during the third quarter. FDIC insurance of $2.4 million increased $1.2 million from last year due primarily to the benefit to last year's FDIC insurance calculation from the large negative credit loss provision recognized during 2021.
On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2022 increased $6.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages and higher FDIC insurance, as described above, partially offset by lower employee benefits from lower deferred compensation expense and discretionary cost control.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.68%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.35%, and total risk-based capital was 15.37%.
During the third quarter of 2022, WesBanco repurchased 409 thousand shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $14.2 million, or $34.64 per share. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 1.3 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Statement of Income
September 30,
September 30,
Interest and dividend income
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 109,562
$ 103,206
6.2
$ 299,094
$ 318,532
(6.1)
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
17,531
13,481
30.0
47,468
37,467
26.7
Tax-exempt
4,916
4,063
21.0
13,965
11,925
17.1
Total interest and dividends on securities
22,447
17,544
27.9
61,433
49,392
24.4
Other interest income
2,108
628
235.7
4,211
1,836
129.4
Total interest and dividend income
134,117
121,378
10.5
364,738
369,760
(1.4)
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
2,953
815
262.3
4,917
2,859
72.0
Money market deposits
968
350
176.6
1,672
1,488
12.4
Savings deposits
1,067
244
337.3
1,662
769
116.1
Certificates of deposit
958
1,726
(44.5)
3,347
6,122
(45.3)
Total interest expense on deposits
5,946
3,135
89.7
11,598
11,238
3.2
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
348
1,192
(70.8)
1,334
5,387
(75.2)
Other short-term borrowings
147
33
345.5
244
192
27.1
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
3,175
1,743
82.2
7,123
5,336
33.5
Total interest expense
9,616
6,103
57.6
20,299
22,153
(8.4)
Net interest income
124,501
115,275
8.0
344,439
347,607
(0.9)
Provision for credit losses
(535)
(1,730)
69.1
(4,785)
(50,714)
90.6
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
125,036
117,005
6.9
349,224
398,321
(12.3)
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,517
7,289
(10.6)
20,879
22,069
(5.4)
Service charges on deposits
6,942
6,050
14.7
19,520
15,820
23.4
Electronic banking fees
4,808
5,427
(11.4)
15,307
14,853
3.1
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,491
1,965
26.8
6,969
5,318
31.0
Bank-owned life insurance
1,999
2,656
(24.7)
8,263
6,072
36.1
Mortgage banking income
1,257
4,563
(72.5)
4,508
16,656
(72.9)
Net securities gains/(losses)
656
(15)
NM
(1,176)
740
(258.9)
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
2,040
785
159.9
(68)
4,974
(101.4)
Other income
5,546
4,035
37.4
15,420
15,574
(1.0)
Total non-interest income
32,256
32,755
(1.5)
89,622
102,076
(12.2)
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
44,271
39,497
12.1
124,421
113,822
9.3
Employee benefits
10,693
10,658
0.3
28,574
30,191
(5.4)
Net occupancy
6,489
6,825
(4.9)
19,843
20,430
(2.9)
Equipment and software
8,083
7,609
6.2
23,795
21,654
9.9
Marketing
2,377
1,848
28.6
7,546
6,033
25.1
FDIC insurance
2,391
1,227
94.9
5,850
2,690
117.5
Amortization of intangible assets
2,560
2,854
(10.3)
7,738
8,622
(10.3)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
66
4,467
(98.5)
1,712
6,540
(73.8)
Other operating expenses
15,011
19,716
(23.9)
47,032
54,858
(14.3)
Total non-interest expense
91,941
94,701
(2.9)
266,511
264,840
0.6
Income before provision for income taxes
65,351
55,059
18.7
172,335
235,557
(26.8)
Provision for income taxes
12,318
10,651
15.7
32,432
47,445
(31.6)
Net Income
53,033
44,408
19.4
139,903
188,112
(25.6)
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
-
7,594
7,594
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 50,502
$ 41,877
20.6
$ 132,309
$ 180,518
(26.7)
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 125,808
$ 116,355
8.1
$ 348,151
$ 350,777
(0.7)
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.85
$ 0.64
32.8
$ 2.19
$ 2.72
(19.5)
Net income per common share - diluted
0.85
0.64
32.8
2.19
2.71
(19.2)
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.85
0.70
21.4
2.21
2.79
(20.8)
Dividends declared
0.34
0.33
3.0
1.02
0.99
3.0
Book value (period end)
37.96
40.41
(6.1)
37.96
40.41
(6.1)
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
18.84
22.51
(16.3)
18.84
22.51
(16.3)
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,549,244
64,931,764
(8.3)
60,336,637
66,354,750
(9.1)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,697,676
65,065,848
(8.3)
60,489,248
66,510,357
(9.1)
Period end common shares outstanding
59,304,505
63,838,549
(7.1)
59,304,505
63,838,549
(7.1)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Return on average assets
1.04
%
1.43
%
(27.27)
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.05
1.47
(28.57)
Return on average equity
6.93
8.67
(20.07)
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
7.01
8.92
(21.41)
Return on average tangible equity (1)
13.09
15.30
(14.44)
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.22
15.72
(15.90)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
14.58
16.78
(13.11)
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
14.72
17.25
(14.67)
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.29
3.36
(2.08)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.29
0.31
(6.45)
Net interest spread (2)
3.00
3.05
(1.64)
Net interest margin (2)
3.11
3.16
(1.58)
Efficiency (1) (2)
60.49
57.04
6.05
Average loans to average deposits
72.82
80.01
(8.99)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.02
0.01
100.00
Effective income tax rate
18.82
20.14
(6.55)
For the Three Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Return on average assets
1.19
%
0.95
%
0.99
%
1.21
%
0.97
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.19
0.95
1.02
1.21
1.06
Return on average equity
8.05
6.43
6.35
7.56
5.98
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
8.06
6.43
6.54
7.58
6.49
Return on average tangible equity (1)
15.39
12.35
11.67
13.62
10.72
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
15.41
12.36
12.01
13.66
11.57
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
17.23
13.80
12.90
15.00
11.76
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
17.25
13.82
13.27
15.04
12.70
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.59
3.20
3.07
3.10
3.24
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.41
0.26
0.19
0.20
0.25
Net interest spread (2)
3.18
2.94
2.88
2.90
2.99
Net interest margin (2)
3.33
3.03
2.95
2.97
3.08
Efficiency (1) (2)
58.13
61.91
61.73
61.99
60.52
Average loans to average deposits
75.01
72.36
71.05
72.61
75.46
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.04
0.00
0.00
0.04
0.03
Effective income tax rate
18.85
19.35
18.26
18.32
19.34
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 4,622,878
$ 4,803,043
$ 5,412,342
$ 5,644,975
$ 5,464,159
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
September 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2021
Assets
2022
2021
% Change
2021
to Sept. 30, 2022
Cash and due from banks
$ 212,341
$ 201,505
5.4
$ 157,046
35.2
Due from banks - interest bearing
166,215
919,611
(81.9)
1,094,312
(84.8)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,964
13,451
(11.1)
13,466
(11.2)
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,645,748
2,986,803
(11.4)
3,013,462
(12.2)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,065,833; $978,494
and $1,028,452, respectively)
1,262,467
953,920
32.3
1,004,823
25.6
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(225)
(257)
12.5
(268)
16.0
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,262,242
953,663
32.4
1,004,555
25.7
Total securities
3,919,954
3,953,917
(0.9)
4,031,483
(2.8)
Loans held for sale
12,887
32,308
(60.1)
25,277
(49.0)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
5,831,384
5,657,886
3.1
5,538,968
5.3
Commercial and industrial
1,516,856
1,707,214
(11.2)
1,590,320
(4.6)
Residential real estate
2,010,344
1,655,229
21.5
1,721,378
16.8
Home equity
609,765
607,735
0.3
605,682
0.7
Consumer
309,313
285,101
8.5
277,130
11.6
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,277,662
9,913,165
3.7
9,733,478
5.6
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(114,584)
(136,605)
16.1
(121,622)
5.8
Net portfolio loans
10,163,078
9,776,560
4.0
9,611,856
5.7
Premises and equipment, net
221,355
232,134
(4.6)
229,016
(3.3)
Accrued interest receivable
63,375
61,895
2.4
60,844
4.2
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,143,896
1,154,468
(0.9)
1,151,634
(0.7)
Bank-owned life insurance
350,806
349,735
0.3
350,359
0.1
Other assets
350,840
209,978
67.1
215,298
63.0
Total Assets
$ 16,604,747
$ 16,892,111
(1.7)
$ 16,927,125
(1.9)
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,736,722
$ 4,531,958
4.5
$ 4,590,895
3.2
Interest bearing demand
3,201,714
3,283,444
(2.5)
3,380,056
(5.3)
Money market
1,772,481
1,765,480
0.4
1,739,750
1.9
Savings deposits
2,741,937
2,488,180
10.2
2,562,510
7.0
Certificates of deposit
991,512
1,354,252
(26.8)
1,292,652
(23.3)
Total deposits
13,444,366
13,423,314
0.2
13,565,863
(0.9)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
56,998
208,940
(72.7)
183,920
(69.0)
Other short-term borrowings
127,983
152,546
(16.1)
141,893
(9.8)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,179
167,711
67.7
132,860
111.6
Total borrowings
466,160
529,197
(11.9)
458,673
1.6
Accrued interest payable
4,358
2,495
74.7
1,901
129.2
Other liabilities
294,211
213,122
38.0
207,522
41.8
Total Liabilities
14,209,095
14,168,128
0.3
14,233,959
(0.2)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,304,505, 63,838,549 and 62,307,245
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,634,280
1,634,086
0.0
1,635,642
(0.1)
Retained earnings
1,048,532
946,746
10.8
977,765
7.2
Treasury stock (8,776,801, 4,242,757 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively)
(305,033)
(146,102)
(108.8)
(199,759)
(52.7)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(266,640)
4,463
NM
(5,120)
NM
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,805)
(1,528)
(18.1)
(1,680)
(7.4)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,395,652
2,723,983
(12.1)
2,693,166
(11.0)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,604,747
$ 16,892,111
(1.7)
$ 16,927,125
(1.9)
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheet
September 30,
June 30,
Assets
2022
2022
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 212,341
$ 186,534
13.8
Due from banks - interest bearing
166,215
263,475
(36.9)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,964
11,413
4.8
Available-for-sale, at fair value
2,645,748
2,884,651
(8.3)
Held-to-maturity (fair values of $1,065,833 and $1,153,594 , respectively)
1,262,467
1,281,295
(1.5)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(225)
(265)
15.1
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,262,242
1,281,030
(1.5)
Total securities
3,919,954
4,177,094
(6.2)
Loans held for sale
12,887
17,560
(26.6)
Portfolio Loans:
Commercial real estate
5,831,384
5,852,564
(0.4)
Commercial and industrial
1,516,856
1,549,768
(2.1)
Residential real estate
2,010,344
1,907,875
5.4
Home equity
609,765
597,845
2.0
Consumer
309,313
300,637
2.9
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
10,277,662
10,208,689
0.7
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(114,584)
(117,403)
2.4
Net portfolio loans
10,163,078
10,091,286
0.7
Premises and equipment, net
221,355
216,293
2.3
Accrued interest receivable
63,375
61,918
2.4
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,143,896
1,146,456
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
350,806
348,807
0.6
Other assets
350,840
290,201
20.9
Total Assets
$ 16,604,747
$ 16,799,624
(1.2)
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,736,722
$ 4,738,830
(0.0)
Interest bearing demand
3,201,714
3,258,871
(1.8)
Money market
1,772,481
1,770,859
0.1
Savings deposits
2,741,937
2,695,437
1.7
Certificates of deposit
991,512
1,105,305
(10.3)
Total deposits
13,444,366
13,569,302
(0.9)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
56,998
122,650
(53.5)
Other short-term borrowings
127,983
147,964
(13.5)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,179
280,910
0.1
Total borrowings
466,160
551,524
(15.5)
Accrued interest payable
4,358
2,815
54.8
Other liabilities
294,211
208,032
41.4
Total liabilities
14,209,095
14,331,673
(0.9)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding
, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued;
59,304,505 and 59,698,788 shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,634,280
1,632,617
0.1
Retained earnings
1,048,532
1,018,209
3.0
Treasury stock (8,776,801 and 8,382,518 shares - at cost)
(305,033)
(291,337)
(4.7)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(266,640)
(176,061)
(51.4)
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,805)
(1,795)
(0.6)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,395,652
2,467,951
(2.9)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,604,747
$ 16,799,624
(1.2)
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 375,136
2.09
%
$ 936,084
0.16
%
$ 757,325
0.67
%
$ 803,713
0.12
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
10,224,494
4.25
10,164,279
4.03
9,958,318
4.02
10,562,879
4.03
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,548,271
1.96
3,210,878
1.67
3,472,211
1.83
2,856,041
1.75
Tax-exempt (3)
823,133
3.00
650,397
3.14
782,141
3.02
610,449
3.31
Total securities
4,371,404
2.16
3,861,275
1.91
4,254,352
2.05
3,466,490
2.03
Other earning assets
12,808
4.05
23,646
4.23
13,840
3.89
28,494
5.11
Total earning assets (3)
14,983,842
3.59
%
14,985,284
3.24
%
14,983,835
3.29
%
14,861,576
3.36
%
Other assets
1,887,813
2,072,509
1,960,951
2,060,312
Total Assets
$ 16,871,655
$ 17,057,793
$ 16,944,786
$ 16,921,888
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,306,339
0.35
%
$ 3,297,702
0.10
%
$ 3,363,152
0.20
%
$ 3,139,992
0.12
%
Money market accounts
1,780,338
0.22
1,791,494
0.08
1,785,703
0.13
1,764,462
0.11
Savings deposits
2,714,684
0.16
2,471,593
0.04
2,681,084
0.08
2,393,066
0.04
Certificates of deposit
1,049,694
0.36
1,403,812
0.49
1,154,812
0.39
1,501,857
0.54
Total interest bearing deposits
8,851,055
0.27
8,964,601
0.14
8,984,751
0.17
8,799,377
0.17
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
113,530
1.22
289,334
1.63
138,766
1.29
388,518
1.85
Repurchase agreements
148,179
0.39
136,028
0.10
150,126
0.22
152,450
0.17
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,002
4.48
188,276
3.67
237,046
4.02
191,018
3.73
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
9,393,766
0.41
%
9,578,239
0.25
%
9,510,689
0.29
%
9,531,363
0.31
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
4,779,216
4,504,332
4,690,218
4,402,487
Other liabilities
209,735
197,916
193,070
205,309
Shareholders' equity
2,488,938
2,777,306
2,550,809
2,782,729
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,871,655
$ 17,057,793
$ 16,944,786
$ 16,921,888
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
3.18
%
2.99
%
3.00
%
3.05
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.33
%
3.08
%
3.11
%
3.16
%
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.4 million and $6.8 million for
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.9 million and
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Interest and dividend income
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Loans, including fees
$ 109,562
$ 96,412
$ 93,121
$ 97,432
$ 103,206
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
17,531
15,825
14,112
12,934
13,481
Tax-exempt
4,916
4,706
4,344
4,236
4,063
Total interest and dividends on securities
22,447
20,531
18,456
17,170
17,544
Other interest income
2,108
1,504
597
605
628
Total interest and dividend income
134,117
118,447
112,174
115,207
121,378
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
2,953
1,153
811
810
815
Money market deposits
968
383
321
315
350
Savings deposits
1,067
330
264
261
244
Certificates of deposit
958
1,116
1,273
1,501
1,726
Total interest expense on deposits
5,946
2,982
2,669
2,887
3,135
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
348
411
575
780
1,192
Other short-term borrowings
147
48
48
35
33
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
3,175
2,778
1,171
1,178
1,743
Total interest expense
9,616
6,219
4,463
4,880
6,103
Net interest income
124,501
112,228
107,711
110,327
115,275
Provision for credit losses
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
125,036
113,040
111,149
123,886
117,005
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,517
6,527
7,835
7,441
7,289
Service charges on deposits
6,942
6,487
6,090
6,592
6,050
Electronic banking fees
4,808
5,154
5,345
4,465
5,427
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,491
2,258
2,220
1,579
1,965
Bank-owned life insurance
1,999
2,384
3,881
2,864
2,656
Mortgage banking income
1,257
1,328
1,923
2,872
4,563
Net securities gains/(losses)
656
(1,183)
(650)
372
(15)
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
2,040
(1,302)
(806)
(158)
785
Other income
5,546
5,330
4,544
4,682
4,035
Total non-interest income
32,256
26,983
30,382
30,709
32,755
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
44,271
41,213
38,937
40,420
39,497
Employee benefits
10,693
8,722
9,158
10,842
10,658
Net occupancy
6,489
6,119
7,234
6,413
6,825
Equipment and software
8,083
7,702
8,011
8,352
7,609
Marketing
2,377
2,749
2,421
2,601
1,848
FDIC insurance
2,391
1,937
1,522
1,460
1,227
Amortization of intangible assets
2,560
2,579
2,598
2,834
2,854
Restructuring and merger-related expense
66
52
1,593
177
4,467
Other operating expenses
15,011
15,946
16,074
15,204
19,716
Total non-interest expense
91,941
87,019
87,548
88,303
94,701
Income before provision for income taxes
65,351
53,004
53,983
66,292
55,059
Provision for income taxes
12,318
10,256
9,859
12,144
10,651
Net Income
53,033
42,748
44,124
54,148
44,408
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 125,808
$ 113,479
$ 108,866
$ 111,453
$ 116,355
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 0.64
Net income per common share - diluted
0.85
0.67
0.68
0.82
0.64
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.85
0.67
0.70
0.82
0.70
Dividends declared
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.33
0.33
Book value (period end)
37.96
38.92
39.64
40.91
40.41
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
18.84
19.89
20.87
22.61
22.51
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,549,244
60,036,103
61,445,399
63,045,061
64,931,764
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,697,676
60,185,207
61,593,365
63,183,411
65,065,848
Period end common shares outstanding
59,304,505
59,698,788
60,613,414
62,307,245
63,838,549
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,480
2,509
2,456
2,462
2,425
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Asset quality data
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ 4,583
$ 3,579
$ 3,731
$ 3,746
$ 3,707
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
1,756
2,120
1,348
1,547
1,615
Other non-accrual loans
26,428
29,594
32,024
34,195
34,644
Total non-accrual loans
28,184
31,714
33,372
35,742
36,259
Total non-performing loans
32,767
35,293
37,103
39,488
39,966
Other real estate and repossessed assets
1,595
31
87
-
293
Total non-performing assets
$ 34,362
$ 35,324
$ 37,190
$ 39,488
$ 40,259
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 21,836
$ 31,388
$ 28,322
$ 27,152
$ 32,682
Loans past due 90 days or more
24,311
9,560
6,142
7,804
11,252
Total past due loans
$ 46,147
$ 40,948
$ 34,464
$ 34,956
$ 43,934
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 163,176
$ 193,871
$ 234,143
$ 248,518
$ 290,281
Classified loans
86,861
126,257
123,837
116,013
127,022
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 250,037
$ 320,128
$ 357,980
$ 364,531
$ 417,303
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)
0.21
%
0.31
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
0.33
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.24
0.09
0.06
0.08
0.11
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.32
0.35
0.38
0.41
0.40
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.33
0.35
0.38
0.41
0.41
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.23
0.24
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
2.43
3.14
3.68
3.75
4.21
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 114,584
$ 117,403
$ 117,865
$ 121,622
$ 136,605
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
8,938
7,718
8,050
7,775
7,290
Provision for credit losses
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
1,102
2
27
929
842
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.04
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.11
%
1.15
%
1.21
%
1.25
%
1.38
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans
1.12
%
1.15
%
1.22
%
1.27
%
1.42
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
3.50
x
3.33
x
3.18
x
3.08
x
3.42
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
1.45
x
1.54
x
1.65
x
1.63
x
1.63
x
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.68
%
9.51
%
9.67
%
10.02
%
10.10
%
Tier I risk-based capital
12.51
12.49
13.25
14.05
14.18
Total risk-based capital
15.37
15.40
16.32
15.91
16.38
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
11.35
11.31
12.01
12.77
12.91
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.75
14.79
15.63
15.99
16.28
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
8.16
8.50
8.83
9.84
10.04
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
7.22
7.58
7.92
8.92
9.12
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) Total portfolio loans includes $13.0 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2022.
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 132,309
$ 180,518
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
52
41
1,258
140
3,529
1,352
5,167
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
50,554
40,258
42,851
51,757
45,406
133,661
185,685
Average total assets
$ 16,871,655
$ 16,971,452
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,947,662
$17,057,793
$ 16,944,786
$ 16,921,888
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.19 %
0.95 %
1.02 %
1.21 %
1.06 %
1.05 %
1.47 %
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 132,309
$ 180,518
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
52
41
1,258
140
3,529
1,352
5,167
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
50,554
40,258
42,851
51,757
45,406
133,661
185,685
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,488,938
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,655,807
$ 2,709,782
$ 2,777,306
$ 2,550,809
$ 2,782,729
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
8.06 %
6.43 %
6.54 %
7.58 %
6.49 %
7.01 %
8.92 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 132,309
$ 180,518
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,022
2,037
2,052
2,239
2,255
6,113
6,811
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
52,524
42,254
43,645
53,856
44,132
138,422
187,329
Average total shareholders' equity
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,550,809
2,782,729
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,137,130)
(1,145,841)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,413,679
$ 1,636,888
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
15.39 %
12.35 %
11.67 %
13.62 %
10.72 %
13.09 %
15.30 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,269,195
$ 1,492,404
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
17.23 %
13.80 %
12.90 %
15.00 %
11.76 %
14.58 %
16.78 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 132,309
$ 180,518
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
52
41
1,258
140
3,529
1,352
5,167
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,022
2,037
2,052
2,239
2,255
6,113
6,811
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
52,576
42,295
44,903
53,996
47,661
139,774
192,496
Average total shareholders' equity
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,550,809
2,782,729
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,137,130)
(1,145,841)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,413,679
$ 1,636,888
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
15.41 %
12.36 %
12.01 %
13.66 %
11.57 %
13.22 %
15.72 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,269,195
$ 1,492,404
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
17.25 %
13.82 %
13.27 %
15.04 %
12.70 %
14.72 %
17.25 %
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 91,941
$ 87,019
$ 87,548
$ 88,303
$ 94,701
$ 266,511
$ 264,840
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(66)
(52)
(1,593)
(177)
(4,467)
(1,712)
(6,540)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
91,875
86,967
85,955
88,126
90,234
264,799
258,300
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
125,808
113,479
108,866
111,453
116,355
348,151
350,777
Non-interest income
32,256
26,983
30,382
30,709
32,755
89,622
102,076
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 158,064
$ 140,462
$ 139,248
$ 142,162
$ 149,110
$ 437,773
$ 452,853
Efficiency ratio
58.13 %
61.91 %
61.73 %
61.99 %
60.52 %
60.49 %
57.04 %
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 41,593
$ 51,617
$ 41,877
$ 132,309
$ 180,518
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
52
41
1,258
140
3,529
1,352
5,167
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 50,554
$ 40,258
$ 42,851
$ 51,757
$ 45,406
$ 133,661
$ 185,685
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.68
$ 0.82
$ 0.64
$ 2.19
$ 2.71
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
-
-
0.02
-
0.06
0.02
0.08
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 0.70
$ 0.82
$ 0.70
$ 2.21
$ 2.79
Period End
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,395,652
$ 2,467,951
$ 2,547,316
$ 2,693,166
$ 2,723,983
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,117,170
1,187,447
1,264,775
1,408,571
1,437,149
Common shares outstanding
59,304,505
59,698,788
60,613,414
62,307,245
63,838,549
Tangible book value per share
$ 18.84
$ 19.89
$ 20.87
$ 22.61
$ 22.51
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,395,652
$ 2,467,951
$ 2,547,316
$ 2,693,166
$ 2,723,983
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
Tangible equity
1,261,654
1,331,931
1,409,259
1,553,055
1,581,633
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,117,170
1,187,447
1,264,775
1,408,571
1,437,149
Total assets
16,604,747
16,799,624
17,104,015
16,927,125
16,892,111
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
(1,138,057)
(1,140,111)
(1,142,350)
Tangible assets
$ 15,470,749
$ 15,663,604
$ 15,965,958
$ 15,787,014
$15,749,761
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.16 %
8.50 %
8.83 %
9.84 %
10.04 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.22 %
7.58 %
7.92 %
8.92 %
9.12 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 172,335
$ 235,557
Add: provision for credit losses
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(4,785)
(50,714)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 64,816
$ 52,192
$ 50,545
$ 52,733
$ 53,329
$ 167,550
$ 184,843
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 172,335
$ 235,557
Add: provision for credit losses
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(4,785)
(50,714)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
66
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,712
6,540
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 64,882
$ 52,244
$ 52,138
$ 52,910
$ 57,796
$ 169,262
$ 191,383
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 172,335
$ 235,557
Add: provision for credit losses
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(4,785)
(50,714)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
66
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,712
6,540
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
64,882
52,244
52,138
52,910
57,796
169,262
191,383
Average total assets
$ 16,871,655
$ 16,971,452
$ 16,992,598
$ 16,947,662
$ 17,057,793
$ 16,944,786
$ 16,921,888
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.53 %
1.23 %
1.24 %
1.24 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
1.51 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 172,335
$ 235,557
Add: provision for credit losses
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(4,785)
(50,714)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
66
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,712
6,540
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
64,882
52,244
52,138
52,910
57,796
169,262
191,383
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,488,938
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,655,807
$ 2,709,782
$ 2,777,306
$ 2,550,809
$ 2,782,729
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
10.34 %
8.35 %
7.96 %
7.75 %
8.26 %
8.87 %
9.20 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 53,983
$ 66,292
$ 55,059
$ 172,335
$ 235,557
Add: provision for credit losses
(535)
(812)
(3,438)
(13,559)
(1,730)
(4,785)
(50,714)
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,560
2,579
2,598
2,834
2,854
7,738
8,622
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
66
52
1,593
177
4,467
1,712
6,540
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
67,442
54,823
54,736
55,744
60,650
177,000
200,005
Average total shareholders' equity
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,655,807
2,709,782
2,777,306
2,550,809
2,782,729
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,139,242)
(1,141,307)
(1,143,522)
(1,137,130)
(1,145,841)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,516,565
$ 1,568,475
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,413,679
$ 1,636,888
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
19.76 %
16.02 %
14.64 %
14.10 %
14.73 %
16.74 %
16.34 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,372,081
$ 1,423,991
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,269,195
$ 1,492,404
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
22.12 %
17.91 %
16.18 %
15.53 %
16.16 %
18.65 %
17.92 %
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
