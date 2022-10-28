GIRLS, INC ATLANTA AND WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO HOST MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP FOR ATLANTA HIGH STUDENTS ON NATIONAL STRESS AWARENESS DAY

The Atlanta-based law firm donated more than $75,000 over the last two years to fund program with Girls, Inc. of Atlanta to provide licensed therapists and mental health counseling targeting local high school teens

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Stress Awareness Day, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are donating $42,000 to Girls Incorporated of Greater Atlanta to fund mental health programs for youth in metro Atlanta, which includes providing licensed therapists at schools to provide counseling services. The Wellness program will kick-off on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Global Impact Academy, 155 Shaw Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213. The event will feature a mental health, stress awareness and emotional wellness workshop for 150 students, which will provide resources and tools for stress reduction, suicide prevention, bullying and other stressors that kids and teens face every day. The workshop will be led by Tristan Marsh, licensed therapist. There will also be remarks by Girls, Inc. CEO, Tiffany Collie-Bailey, followed by an official check presentation by Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck.

1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Witherite Law Group) (PRNewswire)

Girls, inc Atlanta and Witherite Law Group to host a mental health workshop for Atlanta high students on National Stress Awareness Day

The mental health and social and emotional wellness program at Global Impact Academy is provided through programming funded by Witherite Law Group. In 2021, Witherite Law Group donated $33,000 to Girls, Inc. of Greater Atlanta and this year they are donating $42,000 . The funding also provides a licensed therapist to provide counseling services, which are available to all students and families at the school.

"Educating youth, especially the next generation of leaders is a priority for our corporate culture at 1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group," said Amy Witherite. "Mental health and social emotional wellness are of paramount concern and providing resources for teens now will help provide better outcomes for their future."

The Journal of the American Medical Association published a study that looked at 85,102 suicides in 14 states from 2015 to 2020. The journal says that in Georgia , there were around 106 suicides in 2020 in kids ages 10 to 19. That number increased from 88 suicides from the previous six years.

In addition to suicide, anxiety, and mental illness, thousands of kids experience youth violence daily, according to CDC. Youth violence negatively impacts youth in all communities. The workshop will address the stress that many teens face and provide tools for dealing with it.

"There is a clear deficit in mental and emotional resources in our community. Thanks to the ongoing support from Witherite Law Group, Girls, Inc. was able to implement healthy interventions through a two generational approach where we teach Wellness and Social & Emotional techniques to the students and the parents, ensuring greater success within the school, home, and community," Tristan Marsh, Wellness & Family Engagement Director, Girls, Inc. of Greater Atlanta.

The donation from Witherite Law Group also funds an after-school program whose main participants are from underserved communities across Metro Atlanta and are living in extended stay hotels. The Marietta Economy Extended Stay Hotel After-School Program was developed in partnership with Girls, Inc., Witherite Law Group and three extended stay hotels across metro-Atlanta. The program serves students from Clayton, Cobb and Fulton Counties, including Atlanta Public Schools.

For more information, please visit girlsincatl.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Witherite Law Group