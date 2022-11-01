Johnson//Becker, PLLC Lawyers Accepting Hair Relaxer Lawsuits

ST. PAUL, Minn. , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims. Johnson//Becker is accepting cases on behalf of consumers injured by the use of chemical hair relaxer products. Frequent use of hair relaxer products is linked to cancer and other illnesses.

According to a recent National Institutes of Health (NIH) study, uterine cancer rates among frequent users of chemical relaxer products was more than double that of people who did not relax their hair. The findings are especially troubling for Black women, who use straightening products at a higher rate than other people.

Other research has linked use of chemical relaxers to higher rates of breast cancer, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids. Frequent use of hair relaxers was linked to a 30 percent higher rate of breast cancer, the second most common type of cancer diagnosed in women. Black women are diagnosed with breast cancer at a higher rate than other races.

Uterine fibroids and endometriosis are characterized by pain and unexpected bleeding. Endometriosis is commonly linked to infertility in women.

In 2019, 59,000 new cases of uterine cancer were diagnosed in the United States, and more than 11,000 people died from it. The number of uterine cancer cases has risen in recent years, particularly among Black women.

Treatment of uterine disorders can take various forms, including a hysterectomy to remove the uterus entirely.

The first hair relaxer lawsuits have already been filed to hold manufacturers of chemical hair relaxers accountable for exposing their customers to harmful chemicals, including parabens, Bisphenol A, formaldehyde, phthalates, and metals.

