The League for Law Enforcement Endorses Five Candidates in Virginia, Praising Their Pro-Police Policies and Concern for Law & Order

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The League for Law Enforcement, a political organization founded by retired law-enforcement officers, veterans of the US military, and attorneys to fight to protect the rights of America's law enforcement officers, is endorsing a number of top pro-police candidates across the country ahead of the midterm elections.

In this critical election year, The League for Law Enforcement has identified and endorsed candidates that promote the rule of law, support police and other law enforcement officials, and swear to uphold constitutional rights. In Virginia, The League has endorsed Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-1) for re-election, Senator Jen Kiggans (VA-2), Ms. Yesli Vega (VA-7), Ms. Karina Lipsman (VA-8) and Captain Hung Cao (VA-10).

"We appreciate these candidates' strong support for American law enforcement, commitment to securing our nation's borders, fighting to lower inflation, and bringing attention to rising crime as a result of progressive prosecutors and judges," President Jim Fotis commented. "We are also grateful for your vital support for our Second Amendment rights, without which we are not truly free."

The League promotes the rule of law, guided by the values of the American Founders, and advocates for legislators at the federal, state, and local level who carry out their responsibilities in a manner consistent with the League's value of law and order and respect for the thin blue line.

The organization also urges all citizens in Virginia that believe in the Constitution and support our brave men and women in blue to get out to the polls on or before November 8th and cast their votes for these candidates!

For more information and a full list of endorsements, visit https://leagueforsportsmenlawanddefense.com/

The League for Law Enforcement is a dba and project of The League for Sportsmen, Law Enforcement and Defense. The League for Sportsmen, Law Enforcement, and Defense is a registered nonprofit political organization and Hybrid PAC organization organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions to The League are not tax deductible.

Paid for by the League for Sportsmen, Law Enforcement & Defense (AKA The League) and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. https://leagueforsportsmenlawanddefense.com

