Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Phase 3 HDV D-LIVR (lonafarnib-based regimens) Study Topline Data in December
  • Phase 3 HDV LIMT-2 (peginterferon lambda) Study Activating Sites and Enrolling Patients
  • Phase 3 Congenital Hyperinsulinism Avant (avexitide) Program Initiated
  • Strong Cash Position: $121.0 Million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Total Investments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today reported financial results for third quarter 2022 and provided a business update.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"We look forward to reporting topline data next month from our landmark Phase 3 D-LIVR study of lonafarnib-based regimens for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus, an important milestone for Eiger and patients suffering from HDV," said David Cory, President and CEO, Eiger. "The D-LIVR readout will be the first of many potentially value-creating catalysts across our late-stage pipeline of multiple FDA Breakthrough Therapy designated programs in Phase 3, including peginterferon lambda for HDV and avexitide for congenital hyperinsulinism."

Business Highlights

Hepatitis Delta Virus Platform

Lonafarnib-Based Regimens for HDV

  • First-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor
  • D-LIVR Phase 3 study to support registration of two lonafarnib-based regimens

Peginterferon Lambda for HDV

  • First-in-class, well-tolerated interferon
  • Potential to be interferon of choice in HDV combination therapies
  • LIMT-2 Phase 3 study of peginterferon lambda monotherapy

Combination of Peginterferon Lambda and Lonafarnib/Ritonavir for HDV

  • Combination of Eiger's two proprietary HDV therapies in development
  • LIFT-2 Phase 2 study in collaboration with National Institutes of Health initiating in 2022

Zokinvy® (lonafarnib) for Progeria and Processing-Deficient Progeroid Laminopathies

  • Granted marketing authorization in EU and U.K.
  • Reimbursement agreed in Germany

Avexitide for Rare Metabolic Disorders

  • Phase 3 Avant congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) program initiated
  • Breakthrough Therapy designation for HI
  • Rare Pediatric Disease designation for HI – Priority Review Voucher eligible

Financial Guidance

  • $121.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and total investments as of September 30, 2022 expected to fund planned operations through 2024
  • Ability to access up to an additional $35.0 million over two tranches under existing debt facility, with the availability of both tranches being based on predetermined regulatory and clinical milestones, to support funding of potential HDV commercial launch

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $4.0 million in third quarter 2022 compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in units shipped during the quarter.

Cost of sales was $1.2 million for third quarter 2022 as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a one-time write-off of a non-conforming batch of inventory.

Research and Development expenses were $22.2 million for third quarter 2022, as compared to $18.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase is primarily driven by personnel related costs, including stock-based compensation, from additional headcount, contract manufacturing expenditures related to timing of production of clinical materials across programs, and clinical trial related expenses.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses were $7.0 million for third quarter 2022, as compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily in outside services, including consulting and advisory services to support the company's growth.

Total operating expenses include non-cash expenses of $4.0 million for third quarter 2022, as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2021.

The Company reported a net loss of $27.1 million, or $0.62 per share basis for third quarter 2022. This compares to a net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.65 per share basis for the same period in 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, and total investments as of September 30, 2022 totaled $121.0 million compared to $106.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the company had 44.0 million common shares outstanding.

Conference Call

At 4:30 PM Eastern Time today, November 3, 2022, Eiger will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update. The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI87b8efa326b64c63bd59eabef4f465ab to receive the dial-in number and unique passcode to access the call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Eiger 

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, prospective products, preclinical and clinical pipelines, regulatory objectives, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the timing of our ongoing and planned clinical development; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations; the likelihood of identifying registration pathways for peginterferon lambda for COVID-19; expectations regarding the timing and availability of topline data from our Phase 3 D-LIVR study in HDV; the ability to fully enroll the Phase 3 LIMT-2 study and Phase 3 Avant study; our capability to provide sufficient quantities of any of our product candidates, including peginterferon lambda, to meet anticipated full-scale commercial demands; our ability to finance, independently or through collaborations, the continued advancement of our development pipeline; and the potential for success of any of our products or product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including additional applicable risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and Eiger's subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Eiger and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Eiger does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com   

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
smathieson@eigerbio.com

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands)








September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021(1)




(Unaudited) 




Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$                            26,308

$               22,221



Short-term debt securities

94,736

66,594



Accounts receivable, net

2,458

2,576



Inventories

2,817

2,612



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,970

9,361



Total current assets

142,289

103,364



Long-term debt securities

17,262



Property and equipment, net

511

613



Operating lease right-of-use assets

246

653



Other assets

698

4,510



Total assets

$                          143,744

$             126,402



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities

26,119

29,901



Other liabilities

39,317

24,102



Stockholders' equity

78,308

72,399



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                          143,744

$             126,402








(1) Derived from the audited financial statements, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)







Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


（Unaudited）

（Unaudited）


2022

2021

2022

2021

Product revenue, net

$                 4,024

$                 3,039

$               10,038

$                 8,782

Other revenue

750

Total revenue

4,024

3,039

10,788

8,782

Costs and operating expenses:





Cost of sales

1,231

318

1,492

641

Research and development

22,198

18,106

56,761

46,250

Selling, general and administrative

6,964

6,466

20,804

17,916

Total costs and operating expenses

30,393

24,890

79,057

64,807

Loss from operations

(26,369)

(21,851)

(68,269)

(56,025)

Interest expense

(1,092)

(894)

(2,912)

(2,659)

Interest income

347

35

613

119

Other (expense) income, net

3

503

(1,044)

46,462

Loss before provision for income taxes

(27,111)

(22,207)

(71,612)

(12,103)

Provision for income taxes

16

26

46

Net loss

$             (27,111)

$             (22,223)

$             (71,638)

$             (12,149)






Net loss per common share:





Basic 

$                 (0.62)

$                 (0.65)

$                 (1.76)

$                 (0.36)

Diluted





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic

44,010,553

33,946,559

40,806,581

33,922,080

Diluted















(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of: 






Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Research and development

$                    856

$                    686

$                 2,301

$                 1,627

General and administrative

1,366

1,644

4,176

4,310

Total stock-based compensation expense

$                 2,222

$                 2,330

$                 6,477

$                 5,937

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-provides-business-update-301668218.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.