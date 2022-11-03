Isofol appoints nomination committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), ("Isofol" or the "Company"), announced today that the members of the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023 have been appointed in accordance with the principles for appointing nomination committees that were adopted at the Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2022.

According to the instructions for appointment of the nomination committee for Isofol Medical AB (publ), the nomination committee shall consist of three members, representatives appointed by the three largest shareholders in the company in terms of the number of votes based on the share register or other reliable information provided by Euroclear Sweden AB as of September 30, 2022. Another nomination committee member may be appointed by minority shareholders representing at least 10 percent of the votes. The chairman of the nomination committee shall consist of the largest shareholder in terms of votes at the time of the nomination committee's appearance, unless the nomination committee agrees otherwise, and may not consist of the chairman of the board or another board member. The chairman of the board shall not be part of the nomination committee, but is normally a co-opted member at its meetings.

The nomination committee ahead of the AGM 2023 consists of the following members:

Lars Lind , chairman of the nomination committee , appointed by Hans Enocsson representing approximately 2.82 percent of the shares and votes,

Malin Björkmo , appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder representing approximately 1.97 percent of the shares and votes, and

Johan Möller, appointed by Bengt Halse representing about 1.31 percent of the shares and votes

In addition, representatives of minority owners representing approximately 12.51 percent of votes and shares have appointed Matsola Palm.

The members of the nomination committee are appointed by owners who represent a total of about 18.61 percent of the total number of shares and votes in Isofol Medical AB (publ) according to the ownership conditions as of September 30, 2022.

Information about the nomination committee's work and the instructions to the nomination committee can be found on the company website under the section for Corporate Governance. The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the summons to the annual general meeting 2023 and on the company's website, www.isofolmedical.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee shall do this in writing by sending an e-mail to valberedningen@isofolmedical.com (heading: "Isofol's nomination committee") or by mail to the following address:

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Att. Valberedningen

Arvid Wallgrens Backe 20

413 46 GOTHENBURG

SWEDEN

Any proposals must be received by the nomination committee no later than March 12, 2023, to be included in the notice and agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2023.

For more information, please contact

Jan Törnell, chairman of the board

E-mail: jan.tornell@innoext.se

Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., CEO

E-mail: jungnelius@isofolmedical.com

Telephone: +46 709-16 89 55

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:15 CET, on November 3, 2022.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company that is developing and improving current standards of care for people living with cancer by increasing the efficacy of the current chemotherapeutic standards of care. Isofol is focused on developing a first line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and seeks to elevate current clinical practice by unlocking the full strength of 5-FU with the addition of arfolitixorin. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Merck & Cie, Schaffhausen, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for use in oncology. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Isofol Medical AB (publ)