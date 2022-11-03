MGM Resorts Teams with USO & American Airlines for Salute to the Troops at Mandalay Bay

More than 100 wounded warriors and their guests to visit Las Vegas over Veterans Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") will host the United Service Organizations (USO) Experience: Salute to the Troops, honoring more than 100 wounded warriors and their guests beginning Thursday, Nov. 10. Now in its 12th year, the five-day celebration will take place at its new home at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

In partnership with USO, American Airlines will fly active-duty service members from around the country to Las Vegas free-of-charge for an extended holiday weekend. MGM Resorts provides accommodations, meals, entertainment and other amenities, also free-of-charge.

As with previous years, hundreds of MGM Resorts employees and other supporters will gather to greet the group during a special ""wall of gratitude" welcome procession upon their arrival at Mandalay Bay.

"We are incredibly grateful for the dedication to service that members of the armed forces and their families have made for our country and all of us," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. "It is with awe and appreciation of their courage and sacrifice that we celebrate these heroes by providing them a world-class guest experience."

Salute to the Troops will feature a variety of activities, events and excursions throughout Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, including a welcome dinner, tours of the Hoover Dam and Red Rock Canyon, a visit to Mandalay Bay's Shark Reef Aquarium, Luxor's Blue Man Group, and a live musical performance by the Lt. Dan Band.

MGM Resorts remains committed to supporting military members and their families year-round. This includes actively recruiting and employing military men and women. The company is a proud member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies aiming to place one million U.S. military members and veterans into meaningful and rewarding careers.

