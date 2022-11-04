Cushing Terrell Awarded IDIQ Contracts to Support Interior Department Projects

The multidisciplinary design firm will provide maintenance, upgrades, and protection solutions for an array of U.S. natural and cultural heritage sites and infrastructure.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multidisciplinary design firm Cushing Terrell and Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture partner Hollingsworth Pack have been awarded an IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract for architecture and engineering (A/E) services with the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) in support of projects funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).

The up to $10 billion in GAOA funding — which comes from oil and gas royalties — is allocated to provide comprehensive maintenance, upgrades, and protection for national parks, public lands, national wildlife refuges, and Bureau of Indian Education-funded schools.

Additionally, Cushing Terrell is supporting two other DOI IDIQ awardees, partnering with TD&H Engineering and Bratslavsky Consulting Engineers on the five-year contracts, each with two option years and an upper limit of $50 million. Coverage areas for the teams includes Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

"We're honored to join forces with these talented small businesses to deliver services aimed at maintaining and improving the infrastructure and facilities that enable visitors to responsibly and safely experience our national parks, monuments, and wildlife refuges," said Shawn Pelowitz, Associate Principal and Government Design Studio Director for Cushing Terrell. "Our natural environments call to us, and we visit these spaces for entertainment, education, and simple appreciation. We want to see these areas thrive so that everyone can continue to visit them for many years to come."

Cushing Terrell has more than three decades of experience providing support to the U.S. Department of the Interior, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. National Park Service.

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the firm and its multidisciplinary team today. With 13 offices across the United States and services spanning 30 disciplines, the team works collaboratively to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments. Learn more at cushingterrell.com

