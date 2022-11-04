The Kroger Family of Companies to Host Veteran Career Expo Event on November 10

Grocer committed to hiring veterans, military service members and their families

CINCINNATI, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today announced a virtual veteran and military family career expo event scheduled for Thursday, November 10 from 1-2 p.m. ET.

"Kroger is immensely grateful for our nation's veterans, service members and military families, and we continue to honor our heroes by offering a meaningful career for those who have served, including military families and beyond," said Tim Massa, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Kroger. "We recognize the unique skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience, and we look forward to hiring our heroes and feeding their future."

The Veteran Career Expo will provide an opportunity for veterans and their families to learn more about career opportunities with the Kroger Family of Companies and participate in one-on-one conversations about recruitment and hiring. The virtual event will also spotlight Kroger veteran leaders to provide insight on the veteran experience within the organization.

"In the last 10 years, Kroger has hired more than 50,000 veterans," said Dawn Gilmore, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition at Kroger. "By actively seeking to hire, retain and support veterans, we are not only providing an opportunity for their next chapter, we are also adding outstanding, highly-effective associates to the Kroger Family of Companies."

Kroger provides a framework for action that meets the unique needs of finding and providing career opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses. Prospective associates may register for the Veteran Career Expo here.

"I am fortunate to work for an organization that values my military experience and leadership gained as a Captain in the US Army," said Cora R. Mauzy, a member of the Veteran's Associate Resource Group and Store Leader. "My experience coupled with great mentors have enabled me to advance with multiple promotions and national recognition as a Top Woman in Grocery (TWIG). I want all veterans to know that Kroger is a place where they can utilize their military experience to grow and advance in their career."

Beyond comprehensive benefits and competitive wages, Kroger provides meaningful opportunities for associates to expand their horizons and grow their careers. From internal and external training and education programs to on-the-job training and personalized development opportunities, Kroger is dedicated to providing associates with the tools they need to feed their future.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

