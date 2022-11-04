Oliver Wyman Announces Record Number of Partner and Executive Director Promotions for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC] today announced 78 newly-elected Partners and Executive Directors for 2023, representing the largest promotion class in the firm's history.
"We have had a banner year at Oliver Wyman, thanks in part to the dedication and hard work of these future firm leaders," said Nick Studer, CEO, Oliver Wyman. "Our new Partners and Executive Directors represent the best of Oliver Wyman –depth, creativity, collaborative spirit, and courage – and I am proud to welcome them to the partnership."
The firm's new Partners and Executive Directors, effective January 1, 2023, are listed below in alphabetical order:
First name
Last name
Office
Nidhi
Agarwal
Singapore
Adel
Alfalasi
Abu Dhabi
Casey
Barnes-Waychus
New York
Mark
Barrie
London
Hendrik
Becker
Detroit
Gregory
Berger
New York
Tanuj
Bhojwani
Singapore
Pippa
Black
New York
Dominik
Boehler
Amsterdam
Magnus
Burkl
Frankfurt
Emiliano
Carchen
Milan
Kara
Clark
Chicago
Gianluca
Corradi
London
Jonathan
Cummins
New York
Maite
Dailleau
Paris
Christopher
Decker
Dubai
Cem
Dedeaga
London
Arnaud
Delamare
Dubai
Marco
Ehlscheid
Dusseldorf
Emilio
El Asmar
Dubai
Simon
Eymery
Paris
Ryan
Feeley
Washington
Maria
Fernandes
London
James
Forbes-King
London
Carlos
Garcia Martin
Dallas
Caroline
Gibbons
London
Bobby
Gibbs
Dallas
Rama
Gollakota
Sydney
Julian
Gorski
New York
Matthew
Gruber
New York
Chris
Hartman
London
Laurence
Holmes
Newcastle
Heather
Horowitz
New York
Soeren
Juckenack
Dusseldorf
Justin
Kahn
New York
Ann
Kaplan
Chicago
Juin
Keek
Singapore
Dawn
Kelly
London
Florian
Ketterer
Dusseldorf
Lindsay
Knable
New York
Nader
Kobrolsi
Dubai
Andreas
Lagerqvist
Stockholm
Melissa
Lam
New York
Amy
Lasater-Wille
New York
Roland
Lasius
London
Jean Baptiste
Lepetit
Paris
Adam
Lewis
Atlanta
Wen Jie
Mok
Singapore
Lucy
Monaghan
London
Justin
Newman
New York
Erick
Nizard
New York
Adrian
Oest
London
Anosh
Pardiwalla
Singapore
Adam
Perkins
London
Laetitia
Plisson
Paris
Alexander
Poehl
Munich
Jake
Purvis
Dallas
Olivia
Richards
London
Joao Miguel
Rodrigues
Berlin
Tiago
Rodrigues de Freitas
Madrid
Alexander
Roinesdal
Houston
Daniel
Rye
Dallas
Jean
Salamat
Dubai
Joanne
Salih
London
Randall
Sargent
Boston
Christophe
Schmitt
Paris
Philip
Schroeder
London
Rebecca
Scotchie
Atlanta
Yasuyuki
Sekioka
Tokyo
Jeanna
Shapiro
New York
Viknesh
Sivalingam
New York
Holger
Stamm
Dusseldorf
Chris
Stiefeling
Toronto
Prakhar
Sureka
Singapore
Sian
Townson
Newcastle
Lorenzo
Trittoni
Dubai
Shyam
Vichare
Boston
Robert
Winawer
Boston
