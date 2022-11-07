CRN Confers Triple Crown Award on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. in Recognition of Remarkable IT Market Leadership

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Converge as a 2022 Triple Crown Award winner. The Triple Crown Award is reserved for those select few companies that earn a spot on all three of CRN's prestigious solution provider award lists in the same calendar year.

(CNW Group/Converge Technology Solutions Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Now in its ninth year, the CRN Triple Crown Award spotlights top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth, and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel. Converge placed #18 on this year's list.

To qualify for the CRN Triple Crown Award, companies must earn a place on CRN's Solution Provider 500, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150, a ranking of high-growth organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes solution providers that have attained top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry. Being chosen for even one of these prestigious lists is an honor worth celebrating, but meriting a spot on all three lists in a single year demonstrates a rare combination of market leadership, sales acumen and technical prowess.

"The solution providers that have earned this year's Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award represents a chosen company's ability to go above and beyond, and we're excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

"Converge is very proud to be a 2022 CRN Triple Crown Award winner," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "After placing on the Solution Provider 500, Fast Growth 150, and Tech Elite 250 lists earlier this year, ranking 18th on the Triple Crown list is a great way to end another year of CRN awards and serves as confirmation of the hard work of the Converge team."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners are featured in the latest issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.