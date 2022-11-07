Forbes Names Cresset One of America's Top RIA Firms

Cresset ranks among the top 100 firms in the inaugural ranking

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management (Cresset) has been named to Forbes' 2022 inaugural list of America's Top RIA Firms. As Forbes states, "Never before has the need for steady-handed financial advice been greater. Registered investment advisory (RIA) firms, which are legally bound by a fiduciary standard, remain one of the fastest-growing segments in the wealth management business, precisely because they are committed to working in a client's best interest rather than for such things as high commission products."

Forbes Names Cresset One of the Top RIAs in America.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the top RIA firms in the nation," said Avy Stein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset. "To see how Cresset's vision to reinvent how people experience wealth is resonating is so gratifying. We've built Cresset to be a multi-generational firm and couldn't be more excited to continue delivering the comprehensive, deeply personalized family office experience that clients desire and deserve."

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience. View Forbes' full 2022 list of America's Top RIA Firms: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms/?sh=561044173cd5

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $27 billion in assets under management (as of 6/01/2022). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management LLC. Cresset Partners LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management LLC, and Cresset Partners LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, please visit https://cressetcapital.com.

Cresset refers to Cresset Manager, LLC and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

Cresset has been named one of America's Top RIA by Forbes for 2022. Firm rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, using a ranking algorithm. Cresset paid no application fee to participate.

