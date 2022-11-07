LITTLE CAESARS® PUTS THE "DETROIT" IN DETROIT-STYLE DEEP DISH PIZZA

Pizza Chain from the Motor City Creates Detroit-Centric Ad Celebrating the Popular Product

DETROIT, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® Pizza, known for innovative products such as Crazy Bread® and HOT-N-READY® pizza, knows a thing or two about Detroit-style pizza – because the global brand is a Detroit-based pizza chain.

Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza that's actually from Detroit (PRNewswire)

"The Detroit-Style Deep Dish is one of our favorite menu items because it's part of our history," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "Detroit-style pizza has become increasingly popular in the last few years. We remain proud that Little Caesars has offered Detroit-style pizza throughout the country since 2013, the first national pizza chain to do so, and as always, at a great value to our customers."

The large, 8-piece Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza has a crispy-on-the-bottom, soft-and-chewy-on-the-inside crust with crunchy corners and caramelized cheese edges.

In honor of the Detroit-Style Deep Dish's heritage, Little Caesars is releasing a new commercial filmed at Detroit's iconic Fox Theatre, located within the campus of the brand's world headquarters. The ad, created in partnership with creative agency McKinney, is an ode to the Motor City and the pizza that was created here.

While most Detroit style pizzas cost $12.99 or more, Little Caesars customers can order the freshly made Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza for only $8.99*. This crispy, crunchy pizza is available for delivery using the Little Caesars app, or customers can pre-pay and conveniently collect their order using the Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station, at any participating Little Caesars location, or by stopping in between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to pick up a HOT-N-READY Detroit-Style Deep Dish without preordering.

*Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party online sites. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for orders less than $12.

About Little Caesars

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

