Richmond American Announces Model Home Debut in Monument

The Verbena and Wintergreen plans will open for tours at Willow Springs Ranch

MONUMENT, Colo., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the fully-furnished Verbena and Wintergreen model homes at Willow Springs Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/WillowSpringsRanch) in Monument. This exceptional new community showcases four two-story floor plans with the open main-floor layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Two Richmond American model homes will be opening soon at Willow Springs Ranch in Monument, Colorado. (PRNewswire)

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/WillowSpringsRanchGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Willow Springs Ranch between 12 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, for tours of the new Verbena and Wintergreen models. They will also have an opportunity to enter a prize giveaway.

More about Willow Springs Ranch:

New homes from the $400s

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,640 to 2,010 sq. ft.

100 acres of protected wildlife habitat, including open spaces, creeks & trails

Easy access to shopping & dining

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Willow Springs Ranch is located at 2236 Prairie Smoke Drive in Monument. Call 719.494.0182 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule a tour.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

