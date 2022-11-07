The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be published on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after market close.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the Third Quarter of 2022 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda Ben Ezra, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (on passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180609

US: 1-888-744-5399 (toll free)

Canada: 1-888-604-5839 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-917-5108 (toll free)

All other Locations: + 972-3-9180609

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported, in both Hebrew and English, on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA) and on the TASE MAYA website, shortly before the conference call and, subsequently, also on the Company's website, under Investor Relations, whose address is: https://ir.tase.co.il/en

A day after the call, a recording of the English conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under Investor Relations.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2022 in which full and precise information is presented.

