Aequum Capital Announces Financing Provided by Texas Capital Bank

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital recently closed a new $50 million revolving line of credit led by Texas Capital Bank. This new financing will augment Aequum's significant equity base to support loan origination volume. With the new credit facility, Aequum is well-positioned to execute on market opportunities and organic growth of its portfolio.

Aequum Capital is a tech-enabled, ESG-focused specialty finance lender that provides senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. that range between $1MM and $10MM.

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bank is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

