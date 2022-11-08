Berkeley Lights Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Recent Highlights

Delivered total revenue of $21.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 12% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Achieved record recurring revenue of $7.0 million , an increase of 48% year over year and an increase of 18% compared to second quarter of 2022

Delivered gross margin of 70.2% compared to 63.4% in the third quarter of 2021 and 67.5% in the second quarter of 2022

"Our third quarter results demonstrated progress against our new operating strategy. We delivered record recurring revenue, a strong rebound of platform placements, gross margin improvement, and cash burn in line with our plan," said Dr. Siddhartha Kadia, chief executive officer of Berkeley Lights. "We are well on our way to transforming Berkeley Lights from a technology platform company into a growing, profitable, and sustainable life sciences tools and services company. We will continue to advance important changes to our business as we close out this year and lay a strong foundation for the immense opportunities ahead of us."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results



Three months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 21,398 $ 24,324 Gross profit $ 15,025 $ 15,413 Gross margin % 70 % 63 % Operating expenses $ 36,561 $ 35,393 Loss from operations $ (21,536) $ (19,980) Net loss $ (21,566) $ (20,403) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per

share, basic and diluted $ (0.32) $ (0.30) Total stock-based compensation $ 5,181 $ 5,962

2022 Guidance Outlook

Berkeley Lights continues to expect full-year 2022 revenue to be approximately in line with 2021 full-year revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Berkeley Lights will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.berkeleylights.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights' Beacon® and Lightning® systems and Culture Station™ instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations of future operating results or financial performance, including our projected financial performance for the full year 2022 under the section captioned "2022 Guidance Outlook" and recurring revenue, management's estimates and expectations regarding growth of our business and market, including statements regarding transforming Berkeley Lights from a technology platform company into a growing, profitable and sustainable life sciences tools and services company, continuing to advance important changes to our business and our potential market opportunities and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.There are a significant number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our ability to implement our strategies for improving growth; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers, or renew and expand our relationships with them; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and services as well as existing products and services offerings; our limited operating history; our history of losses since inception; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to the continuing impact of COVID-19 and geopolitical uncertainty. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue:













Product revenue $ 15,946

$ 16,704

$ 35,188

$ 43,258 Service revenue 5,452

7,620

25,566

18,944 Total revenue 21,398

24,324

60,754

62,202 Cost of sales:













Product cost of sales 4,602

4,797

9,911

11,832 Service cost of sales 1,771

4,114

9,065

9,778 Total cost of sales 6,373

8,911

18,976

21,610 Gross profit 15,025

15,413

41,778

40,592 Operating expenses:













Research and development 8,978

16,195

44,729

42,757 Selling, general and administrative 26,525

19,198

64,347

50,813 Restructuring 1,058

—

1,058

— Total operating expenses 36,561

35,393

110,134

93,570 Loss from operations (21,536)

(19,980)

(68,356)

(52,978) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (229)

(232)

(680)

(942) Interest income 465

33

552

142 Other expense, net (244)

(170)

(209)

(117) Loss before income taxes (21,544)

(20,349)

(68,693)

(53,895) Provision for income taxes 22

54

46

97 Net loss $ (21,566)

$ (20,403)

$ (68,739)

$ (53,992)















Net loss attributable to common stockholders

per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32)

$ (0.30)

$ (1.01)

$ (0.81) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net

loss per share, basic and diluted 68,384,115

67,213,282

68,024,937

66,428,303

Berkeley Lights, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Assets September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021







Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,640

$ 178,096 Short-term marketable securities 14,075

— Trade accounts receivable 20,255

25,942 Inventory 15,706

14,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,285

11,985 Total current assets 180,961

230,570 Restricted cash —

270 Property and equipment, net 27,704

27,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,118

26,060 Other assets 2,101

2,361 Total assets $ 234,884

$ 287,253 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable $ 7,921

$ 8,198 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,243

12,425 Current portion of notes payable 2,483

— Deferred revenue 7,733

12,128 Total current liabilities 34,380

32,751 Notes payable 17,327

19,762 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,433

2,187 Lease liability, long-term 23,561

24,337 Total liabilities 76,701

79,037 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 4

4 Additional paid-in capital 490,544

471,820 Accumulated deficit (332,347)

(263,608) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18)

— Total stockholders' equity 158,183

208,216 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 234,884

$ 287,253

