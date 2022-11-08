CNBC names BigID a Top Startup for the Enterprise

BigID Named to CNBC's Inaugural Top Startup for the Enterprise List

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, has been named to CNBC's 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list.

CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights private tech companies, stating that "firms like these are in a particularly good position to meet the needs of large enterprises that are doubling down on emerging opportunities, despite the uncertain economic climate." BigID has been selected as one of the 25 private tech companies by CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC), based on their innovative technology, market leadership, and company vision & growth.

BigID helps organizations understand and minimize data risk across the cloud & on-prem with a data-first approach – from AI automation to end-to-end data lifecycle management – for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers use BigID to reduce their data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data across their entire data landscape: including multicloud, hybrid cloud, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-prem data sources.

"This recognition by CNBC is a huge achievement for BigID, and underscores BigID's position as a leader in data security, compliance, and cloud data risk" said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "It's a testament to our team, partners, and customers as we continue to grow and innovate - enabling our customers to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their data in a single platform for data visibility and control."

Nominees for this first-ever list were selected from the more than 1,200 companies that were nominated for the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list , with selection criteria including scalability, sales and user growth rates, profitability, and measures of workforce and boardroom diversity.

About BigID:

BigID is a leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and governance: enabling organizations to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their data in a single platform for data visibility and control. Customers use BigID to reduce their data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data across their entire data landscape: including multicloud, hybrid cloud, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-prem data sources. Learn more at www.bigid.com , and get started for free at www.smallid.com.

