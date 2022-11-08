Learn2Serve Launches ANAB Accredited Food Handler Courses with Innovative, Game-Based Design

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn2Serve, a premier national food and alcohol training provider, has launched an updated version of its online food handler courses in English and Spanish . Both courses have been accredited by ANAB, the ANSI National Accreditation Board. At the heart of this update was making the courses more engaging and encouraging for students.

Students who enroll in 360training's new food handler courses can expect exciting gaming modules that make the courses go by faster and improve their chances of passing on the first try. (PRNewswire)

To accomplish this, Learn2Serve has included games and quizzes within the courses to motivate learners. This gamified design both enhances learning and increases participation. The new version leverages HTML5 programming for a rich media experience that is more accessible across browsers and mobile-capable, allowing for upgraded speed and interactivity.

Ryan Linders, CMO at 360training, adds, "We strive to constantly enhance our courses to evolve with technology through gamification and interactive product enhancements, ensuring they're the best available in the market with an exceptional customer experience."

Another benefit of these dynamic and interactive web-based courses is that they can be taken anywhere, anytime, using any computer or mobile device. Their user-friendly design allows employees to access their courses, complete training, and get to work faster.

Students who enroll in these appealing, user-friendly courses can expect exciting gaming modules that make the courses go by faster and improve their chances of passing on the first try.

About 360training

Learn2Serve is a 360training brand. 360training is an integrated digital and compliance training provider for highly regulated industries. Through a unique combination of differentiated technology and deep regulatory expertise, 360training enables professionals to attain jobs and maintain industry-mandated requirements while helping organizations develop their workforces and remain compliant. 360training's robust, proprietary content library offers over 6,000 courses across major business verticals: Environment Health & Safety, Food & Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services, and more.

Since 1997, 360training.com , Inc. has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams , Meditec , AgentCampus , VanEd , TIPS , OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , and Learn2Serve . Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.

