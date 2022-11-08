NIKOLA AND CHARGEPOINT PARTNER TO ACCELERATE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a partnership to accelerate the deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for fleets across the U.S. The collaboration will enable Nikola and the Nikola Sales and Service Dealer Network to resell ChargePoint's comprehensive portfolio of charging infrastructure and software solutions to its fleet customers, ensuring a solid technology interface and integrated sales approach between the two companies.

"By having complete access to the entire ChargePoint product line to support all aspects of the Nikola business model, our Sales and Service Dealer Network will be able to reduce the time required to design, procure and construct both small- and large-scale charging infrastructure projects for our customers," said Nikola President, Commercial Pablo Koziner. "This partnership enhances our ability to provide a customer-focused charging solution at the right time, at the right place and for the right price."

"Making electrification easy helps fleets focus on their core business operations while easily adopting new technology," said Rich Mohr, vice president, fleet, at ChargePoint. "ChargePoint is committed to supporting OEM's, dealers and fleets with the right tools to adopt and transition to EV transportation without disrupting their core operation."

Through this alliance, Nikola and its customers will have access to the full suite of ChargePoint advanced software solutions, including charge management, range forecasting, and streamlined delivery route and schedule planning, simplifying the management of fleet operations. In addition, ChargePoint software enables full operational visibility, helping customers understand their fleet utilization to stay ahead of critical issues. As a result, fleet operators can better utilize their vehicles, prevent breakdowns and reduce operating costs.

Nikola has issued purchase orders for ChargePoint E-skids, ChargePoint's rapid deployment DC fast charging solution to accelerate its customers' adoption of mobile charging infrastructure, with deliveries beginning in November 2022.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:­

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

ABOUT CHARGEPOINT

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 133 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the parties' collaboration; the ability reduce the time required to design, procure and construct charging infrastructure projects; the ability to provide a customer-focused charging solution at the right time and place that simplifies the management of fleet operations and stays ahead of critical issues; the ability of fleet operators to better utilize vehicles, prevent breakdowns and reduce operating costs, Nikola's expectations regarding its business, business model and strategy; Nikola's expectations regarding its projected truck builds and related specifications; Nikola's expectations for its trucks and market acceptance of electric trucks; and market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of legal proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination; the conversion of pre-orders into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Nikola's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

