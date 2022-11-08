Sherwin-Williams to Acquire German Wood Coatings Companies, Oskar Nolte GmbH and Klumpp Coatings GmbH

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced an agreement to acquire German-based Specialized Industrial Coatings Holding (SIC Holding), a Peter Möhrle Holding and GP Capital UG venture comprised of Oskar Nolte GmbH and Klumpp Coatings GmbH. The business' portfolio of solutions includes foil coatings as well as radiation-cured and waterbased coatings for the board, furniture and flooring industry. With a presence in Europe, Asia and South America, the business has approximately 220 employees and annual sales of more than €91.5 million, and will become part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group reportable segment. The transaction is expected to close by early 2023, pending customary regulatory approvals.

"This acquisition creates opportunities to accelerate our profitable growth in the global industrial wood market and fits our strategy of acquiring complementary, high-quality and differentiated businesses," said Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Morikis. "The company's extensive offerings include unique and innovative foil coatings, which provide us with access to another adjacent growth market where Sherwin-Williams has not participated previously. We are excited by Oskar Nolte's and Klumpp Coatings' strong technical and commercial teams, excellent relationships with multi-national and local customers, strategically-located manufacturing, and key specification and approval positions, all of which we will leverage further throughout Europe and beyond. We look forward to welcoming the talented employees of these businesses to the Sherwin-Williams family upon the close of the transaction."

"Today's announcement further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to creating shareholder value through our consistent and balanced capital allocation strategy," added Mr. Morikis. "Through the first nine months of 2022, we have invested approximately $191 million in core capital expenditures largely aimed at growth initiatives, deployed approximately $630 million for acquisitions, and returned just over $1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. We expect to continue our approach supported by our strong ongoing cash generation."

ABOUT THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,000 Company-operated stores and facilities, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "aspire" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, predictions, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from the Company's historical performance, results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include such things as: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully integrate past and future acquisitions into its existing operations, as well as the performance of the businesses acquired; strengths of retail and manufacturing economies and the growth in the coatings industry; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and suppliers; changes in raw material availability and pricing; adverse weather conditions or natural disasters, including due to the impacts of climate change; public health crises, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions implemented by international, federal, state and local public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat COVID-19, which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned and/or other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and other risks, uncertainties and factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

