TIC International Corporation Notice of Data Security Incident

CARMEL, Ind. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --TIC International Corporation ("TIC"), a health, pension, 401k, and other benefit funds administrator, experienced a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain fund participants.

On March 30, 2022, TIC experienced a system disruption due to an encryption attack. TIC hired cybersecurity experts to assist with its response and to determine whether any personal information was affected. The investigation determined that personal information was acquired during the incident. Following this confirmation, TIC undertook a thorough and time-consuming review of the potentially affected files to determine what personal information may have been involved, to locate mailing information, and to set up identity protection services being offered. This process was completed on October 18, 2022.

While TIC has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, TIC is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. TIC is also providing credit and identity protection services to individuals whose Social Security numbers were impacted. The potentially affected information varies by individual, but may include: name, address, Social Security number, date of birth, and protected health information.

TIC has enhanced its network security to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. In addition, TIC has also reported the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the perpetrators accountable.

TIC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 8am to 5:30pm CST and can be reached at 855-544-2905.

TIC is located at 11590 North Meridian Street, Suite 600, Carmel, IN 46032.

