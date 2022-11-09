Auto-Tune® developer Antares Audio Technologies launches Auto-Tune Pro X

The Professional Standard for Pitch Correction Is Faster Than Ever

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Audio Technologies , creators of the iconic Auto-Tune®, releases Auto-Tune Pro X , a major update to the flagship vocal tuning software. The new Auto-Tune Pro X is faster than ever and includes dozens of new workflow improvements and enhancements.

Introducing the new Auto-Tune Pro X (PRNewswire)

Among the key new features in Auto-Tune Pro X is a streamlined Graph Mode which makes extremely precise pitch correction effortless. Auto-Tune Pro X also features native support for Apple Silicon processors for lighter CPU consumption, enabling faster performance on the latest Apple hardware.

Auto-Tune Pro X includes dozens of exclusive artist presets and a new time-saving Presets Manager that lets you save your most commonly used settings for a quick start on any project. Additionally, with our new Multi-View feature you can edit multiple instances of Auto-Tune from a single window, speeding up your workflow on more complex sessions.

Auto-Tune Pro X continues to deliver industry-standard pitch correction with fully adjustable Retune Speed, Flex-Tune, and Humanize parameters, and the iconic Auto-Tune Effect.

Key Auto-Tune Pro X Features:

Redesigned Graph Mode

A simplified note-object view and streamlined user interface make Graph Mode even easier to use.

Apple Silicon Native

Built to run natively on the newest Apple hardware for increased speed and plug-in efficiency.

Artists Presets and Presets Manager

An exclusive collection of artist presets and a new Presets Manager to fast-track creativity.

Multi-View

Quickly switch between separate Auto-Tune tracks in a single window to edit multiple vocals, faster.

For the first time, the Auto-Tune Pro X upgrade will include a full year of Auto-Tune Unlimited , the premium subscription service that includes everything you need to produce professional-sounding vocals, including every current edition of Auto-Tune, the recently released plug-ins Auto-Tune Vocal EQ, Auto-Tune Slice, Auto-Tune SoundSoap, Auto-Tune Vocodist, and 11 more essential vocal production tools.

Auto-Tune Pro X is also included with Auto-Tune Unlimited . Both Auto-Tune Pro X owners and Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers will be first in line to get the free forthcoming update with ARA2 support for select DAWs.

Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers get free updates to all included plug-ins, plus free access to select future plug-ins from Antares and free video tutorials to help them get the most from their software.

Steve Berkley, CEO of Antares Audio Technologies, says, "There is no question that Auto-Tune transformed music, and today almost all popular music produced with vocals uses Auto-Tune. We understand how essential Auto-Tune is to our users, that's why we're so excited to deliver Auto-Tune Pro X to them today. We've listened to what our users have asked for and created the fastest and most streamlined version of Auto-Tune Pro ever."

Pricing:

Available with a subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99 /mo or $174.99 /year (equivalent to $14.58 /mo if paid annually). A free 14-day trial to Auto-Tune Unlimited is available to everyone, regardless of previous trials or subscriptions.

Perpetual license: $459.00 . Includes one free year of Auto-Tune Unlimited.

Download Free Trial of Auto-Tune Pro X here

Availability: Available now to Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers or as a perpetual license.

About Antares Audio Technologies

Antares Audio Technologies is the creator of Auto-Tune®, the leading software for vocal production. As "the sound of the 21st century," Auto-Tune has revolutionized the music industry and is used in the vast majority of The Billboard Hot 100 tracks. In 2020, Antares released Auto-Tune Unlimited, one of the music industry's fastest growing and most influential subscription offerings. Antares' mission is to be the global leader in vocal processing for music, podcasting, gaming, social, and other spoken word applications. The company was founded in 1997 and remains at the cutting edge of technology and culture, with over a million copies of its software sold to date.

Introducing the new Auto-Tune Pro X. The Future of Vocals. (PRNewswire)

Auto-Tune Pro X: Auto Mode (shown in Light Mode) (PRNewswire)

Auto-Tune Pro X: Graph Mode (shown in Dark Mode) (PRNewswire)

Auto-Tune Pro X: Graph Mode (shown in Light Mode) (PRNewswire)

Auto-Tune Pro X: Auto-Mode (shown in Dark Mode). (PRNewswire)

Auto-Tune Pro X Wordmark (PRNewswire)

